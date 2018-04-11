David Price pulled after first-inning implosion because of ‘sensation in his left hand’

Red Sox starter David Price was taken out of Wednesday’s game against the Yankees after the first inning for precautionary reasons because he was feeling a “sensation in his left hand.’’

He is being evaluated further, the Red Sox said.

David Price experienced a "sensation in his left hand," according to the Red Sox, and was removed from the game for precautionary reasons. He will undergo further tests. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 12, 2018

Price threw 60 pitches in a 33-minute first inning in which he allowed four runs, three hits (one a home run by Gary Sanchez), and two walks.

It was the shortest start of Price’s career. His previous low came in his second major league season with Tampa Bay, when he was pulled after 1 1/3 innings against the Rangers on July 4, 2009.

Price entered having surrendered no runs and seven hits in 14 innings during his first two starts this season.

Gary is scary. He now has FIVE home runs in 12 career at-bats against David Price. pic.twitter.com/zOSdNdF70t — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 11, 2018