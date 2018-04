The benches cleared in the third inning in Wednesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game after the Yankees’ Tyler Austin appeared to try to leg-whip Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt while sliding into second base. Austin was called out due to slide interference.

The players exchanged words, and benches quickly cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Tyler Austin makes contact with Brock Holt as he slides into second during the third inning. —AP Photo/Charles Krupa