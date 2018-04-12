David Price explained his first-inning exit against the Yankees

David Price Red Sox
David Price pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
8:16 AM

David Price had the shortest start of career Wednesday night.

The Red Sox pitcher was pulled after throwing 60 pitches in a 33-minute first inning. He faced eight batters, allowed three hits — including a home run by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez — gave up four runs, and walked two.

Bobby Poyner took over the mound to start the second inning, as the team announced Price had been removed from the game for “precautionary reasons” due to a “sensation in his left hand.”

Price told reporters after the game his whole hand felt numb, adding that he didn’t have any feeling in his fingertips. The 32-year-old said he’s felt similar sensations in the past, but the numbness just didn’t go away this time.

Advertisement

“I don’t really know how to explain it or describe it, but it’s something I’ve always had to deal with,” he said. “My hand never really warmed up. My arm felt fine. My arm felt really good. I just had no clue where [the ball] was going.”

“The only times when you really feel helpless on the mound are times like that, when you can’t feel the baseball,” Price continued. “That’s unfortunate. It stinks.”

Price emphasized there was and is no pain in his throwing hand. Once it had “thawed out” in the training room, he was able to throw a ball against the wall a few times after meeting with doctors.

“We don’t know if it was the cold weather or if there was an issue there, but he couldn’t grip the ball,” manager Alex Cora said in his postgame press conference. “He felt it early in the inning or halfway through the inning. You saw the fastball command. We’ve been praising him about hitting his spots and he didn’t.”

Price’s next scheduled start is Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

“He’s going to come back [Thursday], most likely play catch and go from there,” Cora said. “But it seems like he should be fine as of now.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
The Bruins need Tuukka Rask to be at his best against the Maple Leafs.
Bruins
5 things the Bruins must do to beat the Maple Leafs April 12, 2018 | 8:14 AM
Jeff Hornacek
NBA
Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek after 2 seasons April 12, 2018 | 7:39 AM
Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez shares what he would have done differently in the Red Sox-Yankees brawl April 12, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Here come the Bruins, primed to ice your Super Bowl hangover April 12, 2018 | 6:55 AM
Swan boats made their debut at Boston's Public Garden in April 2013.
Boston Marathon
10 things to do in Boston this marathon weekend April 12, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The Red Sox and Yankees fought in the seventh inning.
Red Sox
What the Red Sox and Yankees had to say about their bench-clearing brawl April 12, 2018 | 2:08 AM
Charles Krupa / AP
Red Sox
The Red Sox-Yankees brawl, in 12 photos April 11, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes (46) looks to shoot against Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Aron Baynes 26 points, 14 rebounds leads Celtics past Nets April 11, 2018 | 10:17 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron plays all 82 games for first time in career April 11, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
What Kobe Bryant had to say about Jayson Tatum April 11, 2018 | 8:36 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees brawl at Fenway April 11, 2018 | 8:27 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price to be evaluated further following first-inning implosion April 11, 2018 | 8:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Even Celtics fans may be able to appreciate this Laker's story April 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
DENVER, CO - APRIL 11: Benches clear as a brawl breaks out between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Coors Field on April 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
MLB
The Rockies and Padres brawled—and Don Orsillo was on the call April 11, 2018 | 5:28 PM
Bruins
Bruins
Do you remember the last Bruins-Maple Leafs playoff series? April 11, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday puppy
Patriots
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday just got an adorable new puppy April 11, 2018 | 4:09 PM
New York Yankees
MLB
The Yankees are the most valuable baseball team, according to Forbes April 11, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson
Patriots
Bill Belichick told Cordarrelle Patterson the Patriots will unlock his potential April 11, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash officially ruled out for Bruins' playoff opener April 11, 2018 | 3:25 PM
FILE - At left, in a Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. At right, in a Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison. Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo/File)
Patriots
Here's why Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in prison April 11, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Lamar Jackson throws during the NFL combine in March, 2018.
Patriots
Report: Patriots are team 'most interested' in Lamar Jackson April 11, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders
NFL
How NFL teams use social media to promote, and control, cheerleaders April 11, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Mary Shertenleib Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
'You can be in such a dark place and then five years later be running a marathon' April 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Connor Williams
Patriots
Patriots scouting a Texas tackle and a Western Kentucky quarterback April 11, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks talking with referee Ken Mauer in 2017.
Celtics
Wizards coach calls reports of Celtics' playoff weakness 'garbage' April 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman calls Alex Guerrero 'Mr. Miyagi' in Instagram video during TB12 treatment April 11, 2018 | 12:23 PM
Shalane Flanagan, Desiree Linden and Molly Huddle speak before a training run for John Hancock employees on the Esplanade in Boston, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Could an American woman win the Boston Marathon this year? April 11, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Medals are given out by volunteers to those who crossed the finish line on Boylston Street. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Here are the best ways to recover from running the Boston Marathon, according to local experts April 11, 2018 | 11:38 AM
Taylor Marshall, catering sales manager at The Lenox Hotel, jumps in front of the mural.
Boston Marathon
This Boylston Street mural lets you fly April 11, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
5 things to know about Shalane Flanagan April 11, 2018 | 10:57 AM