David Price explained his first-inning exit against the Yankees

David Price had the shortest start of career Wednesday night.

The Red Sox pitcher was pulled after throwing 60 pitches in a 33-minute first inning. He faced eight batters, allowed three hits — including a home run by Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez — gave up four runs, and walked two.

Bobby Poyner took over the mound to start the second inning, as the team announced Price had been removed from the game for “precautionary reasons” due to a “sensation in his left hand.”

Price told reporters after the game his whole hand felt numb, adding that he didn’t have any feeling in his fingertips. The 32-year-old said he’s felt similar sensations in the past, but the numbness just didn’t go away this time.

“I don’t really know how to explain it or describe it, but it’s something I’ve always had to deal with,” he said. “My hand never really warmed up. My arm felt fine. My arm felt really good. I just had no clue where [the ball] was going.”

“The only times when you really feel helpless on the mound are times like that, when you can’t feel the baseball,” Price continued. “That’s unfortunate. It stinks.”

Price emphasized there was and is no pain in his throwing hand. Once it had “thawed out” in the training room, he was able to throw a ball against the wall a few times after meeting with doctors.

“We don’t know if it was the cold weather or if there was an issue there, but he couldn’t grip the ball,” manager Alex Cora said in his postgame press conference. “He felt it early in the inning or halfway through the inning. You saw the fastball command. We’ve been praising him about hitting his spots and he didn’t.”

Price’s next scheduled start is Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.