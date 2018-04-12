Joe Kelly, Tyler Austin suspended for Red Sox-Yankees brawl

Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended for six games, while Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees will miss five games for their roles in Wednesday night’s melee at Fenway Park, Major League Baseball announced.

Both players have appealed the suspension and are able to play until their appeals are heard.

Kelly and Austin were both fined an undisclosed amount, as were Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin.

Four players who are on the disabled list were also fined for entering the field during the brawl: Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, Red Sox infielders Xander bogaerts, Dustin Pedroia, and Marco Hernandez.

In the seventh inning Wednesday night, Kelly drilled Austin in the back. The Yankees’ designated hitter took exception and charged the mound, prompting both benches to empty.

The brawl stemmed from an incident in the third inning when Austin slid late into second base and his spikes caught Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt, who had leaned away from the base after receiving the throw from third baseman Rafael Devers for the force out.