Pedro Martinez weighs in on the most recent Red Sox-Yankees brawl

Pedro Martinez has some advice for the Red Sox relief pitchers.

Next time a player slides with his cleats up? Hit him with a pitch on the next at-bat.

The only thing I would had done different than Joe Kelly tonight, is I would’ve hit Tyler Austin at his previous at bat. Other than that, Kelly executed perfectly #YankeesvsRedSox — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 12, 2018

Wednesday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game got heated, after New York’s first baseman Tyler Austin seemingly attempted to leg-whip Brock Holt while sliding into second base during the third inning. Austin was called out on the play due to slide interference, but his controversial spikes-up move prompted a bench-clearing scuffle. No punches were thrown.

‘‘I thought there was absolutely nothing wrong with that slide,” Austin said.

Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree showed no signs of retaliation during Austin’s following at-bat. Hembree threw four pitches, while Austin struck out swinging.

But things took a turn during the top of the seventh inning.

After throwing two balls and a strike, Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly drilled Austin with a 97 mph fastball. Austin slammed his bat on the ground, before charging the mound. Punches were thrown and a brawl ensued.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone maintained Austin’s initial move wasn’t “a dirty play,” but the Red Sox clearly disagreed. Holt’s calf was cut on the play.

Martinez — who is no stranger to the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry — tweeted after the game: “Sliding with the cleats up is a no-no in baseball. That means fight, fight, fight! #YankeesvsRedSox.”

He also had an observation about how the sport has changed over the years: “We’re babying the game way too much nowadays.”