The Red Sox clubhouse’s Wi-Fi password does not rank high for creativity

"Guess we need a new WiFi password..."

Red Sox wifi
–Screenshot via Yes Network
By
4:43 PM

Aaron Boone has done it again.

The Red Sox are in need of a new Wi-Fi password, following the New York Yankees manager’s postgame interview Wednesday.

In a lighthearted bookend to what was a fiercely heated game, footage of Boone talking to reporters in the Fenway Park visitors clubhouse Wednesday night incidentally included a view of the confines’ internet access information. The Red Sox do not get high marks for creativity or security in their Wi-Fi password choice.

NETWORK: clubhouse

PASSWORD: baseball

The Red Sox got in on the joke after a number of people pointed out on socail media what had happened.

“Guess we need a new WiFi password…” the team tweeted with a few photoshopped suggestions — one of which may break a few hearts.

“BENNYS_TAKEN”

