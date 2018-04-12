The Red Sox clubhouse’s Wi-Fi password does not rank high for creativity

Aaron Boone has done it again.

The Red Sox are in need of a new Wi-Fi password, following the New York Yankees manager’s postgame interview Wednesday.

In a lighthearted bookend to what was a fiercely heated game, footage of Boone talking to reporters in the Fenway Park visitors clubhouse Wednesday night incidentally included a view of the confines’ internet access information. The Red Sox do not get high marks for creativity or security in their Wi-Fi password choice.

NETWORK: clubhouse PASSWORD: baseball

The Red Sox got in on the joke after a number of people pointed out on socail media what had happened.

“Guess we need a new WiFi password…” the team tweeted with a few photoshopped suggestions — one of which may break a few hearts.

“BENNYS_TAKEN”

Guess we need a new WiFi password… Taking suggestions. pic.twitter.com/aIwzKabkoG — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2018