X-rays negative for Hanley Ramirez after he was hit by pitch

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez has left their game against the New York Yankees after he was hit by a pitch on his left arm.

Ramirez was plunked with one out in the first inning Thursday, the night after the benches cleared twice and a brawl broke out in New York’s 10-7 win at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox said Ramirez had a contusion on his wrist and X-rays did not indicate a fracture.

Boston fans booed when Ramirez was hit, but players from both teams remained in the dugouts and there were no confrontations.

Boston’s training staff spent several minutes attending to Ramirez before manager Alex Cora replaced him with Mitch Moreland, who took over at first base in the second.