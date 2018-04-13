It looks like Brock Holt is rocking a new haircut

First, Andrew Benintendi; now Brock Holt.

Boston’s so-called Flow Bros are officially a thing of the past, after it was revealed that Holt had cut his straight, blond locks sometime Friday afternoon. The Red Sox utility man had appeared earlier in the day at a local hospital with his trademark hair flowing out the back of his hat. But when the 29-year-old showed up for Friday night’s game at Fenway Park, they were no longer in tact.

Photos from Red Sox reporters and fans confirmed the tragic news.

Breaking: Brock Holt cut his hair. Sox are a team without flow. RIP. 💇‍♂️ — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 13, 2018

Holt is hitting a dismal 1-for-16 in seven games so far the season, so at the very least perhaps the new look will bring better fortunes at the plate.