It looks like Brock Holt is rocking a new haircut

Red Sox nation mourns the loss of the Flow Bros.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox returns to the dugout after scoring in the second inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 12, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Brock Holt, in the dugout during Thursday's game against the Yankees, when he still had long hair. –Adam Glanzman / Getty Images
By
6:09 PM

First, Andrew Benintendi; now Brock Holt.

Boston’s so-called Flow Bros are officially a thing of the past, after it was revealed that Holt had cut his straight, blond locks sometime Friday afternoon. The Red Sox utility man had appeared earlier in the day at a local hospital with his trademark hair flowing out the back of his hat. But when the 29-year-old showed up for Friday night’s game at Fenway Park, they were no longer in tact.

Photos from Red Sox reporters and fans confirmed the tragic news.

Holt is hitting a dismal 1-for-16 in seven games so far the season, so at the very least perhaps the new look will bring better fortunes at the plate.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
How can the Celtics stop Giannis Antetokounmpo? April 13, 2018 | 5:10 PM
A member of the U.S. military does push-ups on the finish line during the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016.
Boston Marathon
Here's why a military relay team will be in the 2018 Boston Marathon April 13, 2018 | 4:26 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dabs from the bench to celebrate a teammate's dunk against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Watch the Celtics' dramatic playoff hype video April 13, 2018 | 3:59 PM
NFL
NFL
NFL seeks special investigator in concussion settlement April 13, 2018 | 3:39 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Here's 1,343 words from Bill Belichick on the draft process April 13, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Stylianos Kyriakides and John A. Kelley running the 1946 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
The story behind the Spirit of the Marathon statue and Boston's 'first charity runner' April 13, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens gestures during a game against the Nets.
Celtics
These are the best-and-worst-case scenarios for the Celtics in the playoffs April 13, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Bruins
Nazem Kadri's hit on Bruins' Tommy Wingels part of rough start to NHL playoffs April 13, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Thunder play-by-play man suspended 1 game for inappropriate comment April 13, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
What experts are saying about the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff picture April 13, 2018 | 2:49 PM
Page 4 of The Boston Daily Globe on March 5, 1897.
Boston Marathon
Here's what Boston looked like the very first year of the Boston Marathon April 13, 2018 | 2:41 PM
Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry
NBA
As playoffs begin, NBA’s biggest stars are going ring hunting April 13, 2018 | 2:28 PM
Dez Bryant
NFL
Cowboys release receiver Dez Bryant April 13, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9201754b) Al Horford Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, USA - 06 Nov 2017 Boston Celtics forward Al Horford of the Dominican Republic reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 November 2017.
Celtics
Mailbag: A look at Al Horford's worth, the best place to sit at Fenway, and the latest news on Johnny Manziel April 13, 2018 | 2:01 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBA
10 things to know about the 2018 NBA playoffs April 13, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Orioles-Red Sox series April 13, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Steve Clifford
NBA
Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after 5 seasons April 13, 2018 | 11:56 AM
1968 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
50 years ago, the Boston Marathon was on a... Friday? April 13, 2018 | 10:27 AM
The Men's Start of the 2014 Boston Marathon on April 21, 2014 in Hopkinton, MA.
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon has 34 official charity teams. Here's how you can donate to them. April 13, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Marc Savard
Bruins
Marc Savard responds to Nazem Kadri's hit on Tommy Wingels April 13, 2018 | 9:32 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 12, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Leafs 5-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 victory over the Maple Leafs April 13, 2018 | 6:47 AM
Nazem Kadri was ejected after his hit on Tommy Wingels.
Bruins
What Nazem Kadri had to say about his ejection after hit on Tommy Wingels April 13, 2018 | 6:40 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Greek Freak the Celtics face in the first round April 13, 2018 | 6:12 AM
Boston, MA--4/12/2018-- Jonathan Rodriguez, of Peabody, (C) looks up as a news helicopter circles overhead to capture him as he and others put down the Finish Line for the 2018 Boston Marathon on Boylston Street. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Boston Marathon
Here’s David Epstein’s forecast for the weekend and Marathon Monday April 13, 2018 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Marathon
How celebratory beers impact your body after a long run April 13, 2018 | 2:30 AM
James Pallotta
Soccer
James Pallotta and John Henry both use data-driven strategy to reach the Champions League semifinal April 13, 2018 | 1:03 AM
Jackie Bradley, Jr.
Red Sox
Amid Yankees-Red Sox chaos, a moment of base-running chivalry April 13, 2018 | 12:21 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello is congratulated in the dugout after leaving the game the baseball game against the New York Yankees following the seventh inning at Fenway Park in Boston Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Rick Porcello carries no-hitter to 7th, Red Sox beat Yankees 6-3 April 12, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Bruins beat Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 April 12, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Kelly Cooke and Denna Laing.
Boston Marathon
'I am running so that one day we can finish what we started and skate across frozen Gillette Stadium again' April 12, 2018 | 10:42 PM