This sports week is about as good as it gets in Boston

This sports week — beginning with the Red Sox-Yankees reintroduction Tuesday night and culminating with Monday’s Patriots Day festivities — is about as good as it gets here.

Which is to say that these seven days are as good as being a sports fan gets anywhere.

Is that arrogant? I can see how fans in another market, envious of a Boston sports fan’s assorted riches this century, could take it that way. Especially in New York.

David Backes and his teammates celebrate a second-period goal in Game 1. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This Red Sox-Yankees rivalry feels like it’s heading somewhere memorable this season. —Jim Davis/Globe Staff