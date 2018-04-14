Mookie Betts exits Red Sox-Orioles game

Mookie Betts slides safely into home plate as the ball gets away from Chance Sisco. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts came out of Saturday’s game against the Orioles in the top of the fourth inning after a collision at the plate with Orioles catcher Chance Cisco in the first.

It was an awkward scene, with Betts sliding into Sisco’s legs. Betts scored all the way from first base on an Andrew Benintendi double and was going full speed when he slid into Sisco. Betts came up limping, looking as if he had hurt a knee, but he shook it off and played until the fourth inning.

Betts, who has gotten off to a fast start, walked in the first to start a three-run rally. He also batted in the second inning, fouling out to first. Later in the game, the Red Sox announced Betts has left foot contusion. X-rays were negative and he’s day to day.

Mookie Betts slides safely into home plate during a three-run first inning. —Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Betts was shaken up on the play and had to be assisted off the field but stayed in the game. —Barry Chin/Globe Staff

