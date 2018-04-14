Nunez hits 3-run HR, Red Sox top Orioles for 11-2 start

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland leaps to slide as he scores on a wild pitch. –The Associated Press
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
7:23 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez’s second start of the season went considerably better than his first, and the Boston Red Sox kept rolling to their best start in 100 years.

The left-hander struck out eight over six stingy innings, Eduardo Nunez hit a three-run homer and the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Friday night, improving to 11-2 for only the second time in team history.

Rodriguez lasted just 3 2/3 innings Sunday in his season debut against Tampa Bay, allowing three earned runs and five hits. Five days later he got himself out of an early jam in the first, holding the Orioles to one run on five hits and two walks with a mix of pitches he didn’t show in his initial outing.

Advertisement

“That’s what we want. I want him to attack,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “He keeps learning, but you can see it — his stuff is there. He’s electric.”

Rafael Devers went 3 for 5 and scored twice for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez had a pair of hits and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly during a four-run first inning, which put Boston in command on the way to its 11th victory in 12 games.

Mookie Betts added an RBI double in the second.

The Red Sox had already matched their best 12-game start with a 6-3 win over the Yankees on Thursday night. With this victory, Boston reached 11-2 to equal the 1918 club that went on to win the World Series.

Adam Jones hit a sacrifice fly in the first and Manny Machado had a two-run double in the seventh. Chris Tillman (0-3) struggled through the first two-plus innings for Baltimore, which lost for the third time in four games.

Tillman “came out a little crisper in the second inning, but just couldn’t get the ball where he needed to get it,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “Never really had a lot of things working in his favor. It was a struggle from the start.”

Advertisement

Trey Mancini scored the only run Rodriguez yielded after leading off the game with a single and scoring on Jones’ sacrifice fly. Rodriguez settled down from there, striking out the side in the second and shutting out the Orioles for five straight innings.

Baltimore’s only lead didn’t last long. Betts reached on a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Mitch Moreland’s one-out single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Martinez. Devers followed with a double, putting two on for Nunez, who drove a 1-1 pitch from Tillman into the seats atop the Green Monster.

Tillman faced three batters in the third before getting pulled with the bases loaded and nobody out. He was charged with six runs, seven hits and two walks. He did not have a strikeout for the second time in three starts.

Tillman was removed after hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. with a pitch. Pedro Araujo’s first pitch got past catcher Caleb Joseph, and Devers raced in for another run to make it 6-0.

BALL OF CONFUSION

Jones led off the fourth with a hit down the right-field line, but ended up getting thrown out at second on an alert play by Betts. The ball bounced onto the rolled up tarp and stayed there for Betts to grab and throw to second in time to get Jones, who thought the ball was out of play and slowed up after rounding first.

The Orioles challenged and lost when the replay was reviewed.

“I pretty much just finished the play,” Betts said. “My instinct was just to grab it and make a play and ask questions later.”

Advertisement

STILL STRONG

The Red Sox held a pregame ceremony featuring survivors of the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013. The ceremony also included families of some of the victims and was the first of three days of events marking the five-year anniversary of the day two homemade bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three and wounding 260.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Triple-A Norfolk. … DH Mark Trumbo (right quad strain) will resume a rehab assignment next week after a setback in one game with Double-A Bowie on Tuesday night. … RHP Gabriel Ynoa was getting an MRI on his pitching shoulder.

Red Sox: 1B-DH Hanley Ramirez, who left Thursday’s game with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning against New York, was not in the lineup. … Cora said LHP David Price, who left in the first inning Wednesday with tingling in his pitching hand, will start Tuesday night when the Red Sox open a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb, who signed as a free agent in March, makes his Orioles debut. Cobb went 10-12 last year with a 3.66 ERA for Tampa Bay in his first full year back after missing nearly two seasons because of Tommy John surgery.

Red Sox: RHP Hector Velazquez (1-0, 3.12) gets his second start after holding Tampa Bay to one run over 5 2/3 innings on April 1.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Susanne Dowdall's house in Wellesley.
Boston Marathon
'We moved to Wellesley from Chicago 33 years ago. Then we learned we lived on the Boston Marathon route.' April 14, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Lesley Delaney Hawkins.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lesley Delaney Hawkins is running Boston in memory of Lingzi Lu April 14, 2018 | 12:16 AM
Boston Marathon
'My dad had a lot of things he said he was going to do once he got better, one of which was run a marathon' April 13, 2018 | 11:50 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox returns to the dugout after scoring in the second inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 12, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Brock Holt appears to have cut his hair April 13, 2018 | 6:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
How can the Celtics stop Giannis Antetokounmpo? April 13, 2018 | 5:10 PM
A member of the U.S. military does push-ups on the finish line during the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016.
Boston Marathon
Here's why a military relay team will be in the 2018 Boston Marathon April 13, 2018 | 4:26 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dabs from the bench to celebrate a teammate's dunk against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 110-97. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Watch the Celtics' dramatic playoff hype video April 13, 2018 | 3:59 PM
NFL
NFL
NFL seeks special investigator in concussion settlement April 13, 2018 | 3:39 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Here's 1,343 words from Bill Belichick on the draft process April 13, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Stylianos Kyriakides and John A. Kelley running the 1946 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
The story behind the Spirit of the Marathon statue and Boston's 'first charity runner' April 13, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens gestures during a game against the Nets.
Celtics
These are the best-and-worst-case outcomes for the Celtics in the playoffs April 13, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Bruins
Nazem Kadri's hit on Bruins' Tommy Wingels part of rough start to NHL playoffs April 13, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Thunder play-by-play man suspended 1 game for inappropriate comment April 13, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
What experts are saying about the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff picture April 13, 2018 | 2:49 PM
Page 4 of The Boston Daily Globe on March 5, 1897.
Boston Marathon
Here's what Boston looked like the very first year of the Boston Marathon April 13, 2018 | 2:41 PM
Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry
NBA
As playoffs begin, NBA’s biggest stars are going ring hunting April 13, 2018 | 2:28 PM
Dez Bryant
NFL
Cowboys release receiver Dez Bryant April 13, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9201754b) Al Horford Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, USA - 06 Nov 2017 Boston Celtics forward Al Horford of the Dominican Republic reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 November 2017.
Celtics
Mailbag: A look at Al Horford's worth, the best place to sit at Fenway, and the latest news on Johnny Manziel April 13, 2018 | 2:01 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBA
10 things to know about the 2018 NBA playoffs April 13, 2018 | 12:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Orioles-Red Sox series April 13, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Steve Clifford
NBA
Hornets fire coach Steve Clifford after 5 seasons April 13, 2018 | 11:56 AM
1968 Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon
50 years ago, the Boston Marathon was on a... Friday? April 13, 2018 | 10:27 AM
The Men's Start of the 2014 Boston Marathon on April 21, 2014 in Hopkinton, MA.
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon has 34 official charity teams. Here's how you can donate to them. April 13, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Marc Savard
Bruins
Marc Savard responds to Nazem Kadri's hit on Tommy Wingels April 13, 2018 | 9:32 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 12, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Leafs 5-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 victory over the Maple Leafs April 13, 2018 | 6:47 AM
Nazem Kadri was ejected after his hit on Tommy Wingels.
Bruins
What Nazem Kadri had to say about his ejection after hit on Tommy Wingels April 13, 2018 | 6:40 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Greek Freak the Celtics face in the first round April 13, 2018 | 6:12 AM
Boston, MA--4/12/2018-- Jonathan Rodriguez, of Peabody, (C) looks up as a news helicopter circles overhead to capture him as he and others put down the Finish Line for the 2018 Boston Marathon on Boylston Street. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Boston Marathon
Here’s David Epstein’s forecast for the weekend and Marathon Monday April 13, 2018 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots drinks beer during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Boston Marathon
How celebratory beers impact your body after a long run April 13, 2018 | 2:30 AM
James Pallotta
Soccer
James Pallotta and John Henry both use data-driven strategy to reach the Champions League semifinal April 13, 2018 | 1:03 AM