Red Sox beat O’s, 10-3

The Sox are off to their best start in the ball club's 118-year history.

Rafael Devers Andrew Benintendi
Rafael Devers high fives Andrew Benintendi after a victory over the Baltimore Orioles. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
4:26 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Saturday to get to 12-2 — the best start in their 118-year history.

Andrew Benintendi had a two-run single and an RBI double, and J.D. Martinez hit a solo homer for the Red Sox.

Only once — in 1918 — had Boston started 11-2.

Alex Cobb (0-1) was roughed up in his Orioles debut, giving up eight runs — seven earned — in 3 2/3 innings. He signed a $57-million, 4-year deal as a free agent on March 21 after spending all 11 years of his professional career in Tampa Bay’s organization.

Pedro Alvarez had a two-run homer for Baltimore, which has lost four of five.

Hector Velazquez (2-0) gave up two runs in five innings. Marcus Walden pitched the final three innings for his first big-league save.

The Red Sox started fast as they’ve done frequently this season. They scored three in the first before making an out.

Mookie Betts opened with a walk and raced around to score on Benintendi’s double off the Green Monster, sliding ahead of a relay throw.

Ramirez then followed with his homer into the Monster seats, making it 3-0.

Martinez homered into Baltimore’s bullpen in the third.

Boston broke it open and chased Cobb with four more, making it 8-0 in the fourth. Benintendi hit his two-run single. Ramirez added an RBI double and scored on shortstop Manny Machando’s throwing error — his second of the game.

Trainer’s room

Orioles: 2B Jonathan Schoop was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. Manager Buck Showalter said it happened on his last at-bat in Friday’s loss. “If you look at it, it was a little awkward,” he said. … Showalter also said OF Colby Rasmus (strained left hip flexor) likely won’t be ready to come off the DL when he’s eligible this week.

Red Sox: Betts bruised his left foot in a collision with catcher Chance Sisco’s left shin guard when he scored in the first. He came out a few innings later. The team said X-rays were negative. … Manager Alex Cora said LHP Drew Pomeranz, recovering from a strained left forearm flexor since spring training, felt good after his second rehab start on Friday and could be returning to the rotation soon. “It seems like he’s ready,” Cora said.

Eager to go

Ramirez was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game with a bruised right wrist from getting hit by a pitch a night earlier.

“He actually beat me to the ballpark. That’s a good sign,” Cora joked.

Switch, no problem

Jackie Bradley Jr. usually is Boston’s center fielder. When Betts got hurt, he moved to right and made a headlong diving grab on Adam Jones’ liner.

Pick six

The Red Sox have scored six or more runs in six straight games.

Up next

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-1, 1.35 ERA) is set to pitch Sunday. He’s given up just three earned runs in his first three starts, but Baltimore has scored only five total on the days he’s pitched.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-0, 1.06) looks to continue to his strong start, having allowed only two runs in 17 innings.

