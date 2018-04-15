Red Sox announce postponement of Monday’s game

The Red Sox announced that Monday’s 11 a.m. game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the forecast of sustained rain throughout the day.

The #RedSox-Orioles game scheduled for tomorrow, April 16, at Fenway Park has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for May 17 at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for the April 16 game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest on May 17.#FenwayWeather — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2018

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 17 at 7:10 p.m., when the Orioles next come to town. Tickets for Monday’s game will be good for the rescheduled contest.