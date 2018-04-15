Red Sox announce postponement of Monday’s game
The Red Sox announced that Monday’s 11 a.m. game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the forecast of sustained rain throughout the day.
The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 17 at 7:10 p.m., when the Orioles next come to town. Tickets for Monday’s game will be good for the rescheduled contest.
