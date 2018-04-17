Here’s how the Red Sox tried to land Shohei Ohtani

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox will get an up-close view of Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese sensation who is taking the baseball world by storm as a two-way force of nature for the Angels. As the 23-year-old pursues life as both of a front-of-the-rotation starter and middle-of-the-order hitter, he is challenging baseball’s norms.

A few months ago, he tantalized not just the Angels, but also the Red Sox and the rest of the baseball world with a different sense of possibility. The announcement last December that the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters would post Ohtani set in motion pitches from all 30 teams hoping to claim an unprecedented jackpot.

Ohtani’s skill set, track record in Japan, and youth suggested a player who might be worth $200 million or more on the open market. Yet he was available for a $20 million posting fee plus a relatively modest bonus that might range from a few hundred thousand to the low seven figures, a figure capped by hard limits on the amount teams can spend in any given year on international players under the age of 25.