5 things to know about the Red Sox right now

Chris Sale Red Sox
Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park. –Matthew J. Lee / Globe Staff
By
9:24 AM

At 13-2, the Red Sox hold the best record in the MLB.

With only two losses on the season — Opening Day and the brawl game against the Yankees — Boston continues to extend its best start in franchise history.

The team battled more than just the Orioles Friday, as Fenway’s 34-degree temperatures were the coldest conditions at the ballpark in over a decade. Starting pitcher Chris Sale said the game was “the most miserable [he’s] been on a baseball field.” (Of course, he still struck out eight).

The weather also remained a factor for the series finale, as the Red Sox’ annual Patriots’ Day game was postponed Monday due to the sustained amounts of heavy rain. It was the first Patriots’ Day postponement since 1984.

Advertisement

The Sox are escaping New England for a bit, however, for a nine-game road trip that starts with the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the team:

Joe Kelly’s approval rating appears to be at an all-time high.

After sparking the most recent brawl between the Red Sox and Yankees by beaning New York’s first baseman Tyler Austin, Joe Kelly received two standing ovations: one at Fenway Park Friday and the other at the TD Garden Saturday.

Fans have seemingly had a change in heart since Kelly helped blow a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning on Opening Day — a performance he called “pathetic” — and all are aboard the Kelly train. The 29-year-old has logged 6.2 innings of relief in six games, recording one save and six strikeouts. His ERA is 5.40.

For his actions Wednesday, Kelly was suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount. He is appealing the suspension and able to play until his appeal is heard. Austin, who was suspended five games, is also appealing his suspension and told the New York Daily News he could have his hearing Thursday.

They will be tested against the Angels.

Some critics grumble the Red Sox have faced little to no legitimate competition en route to their 13-2 start. Boston’s past opponents thus far include the Tampa Bay Rays (4-12), the Miami Marlins (4-12), the New York Yankees (8-7), and the Baltimore Orioles (5-11). The team will most definitely be put to the test, however, when they kick off a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels (13-3).

Advertisement

The Red Sox will face two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher Tuesday and as a designated hitter Thursday. Ohtani is 2-0 from the mound this season, with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts. Three of his most frequently used pitches are a four-seam fastball, a split-fingered fastball, and a slider.

Ohtani is also a force to be reckoned with at the plate. The Japanese star is batting .367 in 33 plate appearances. He’s logged 11 hits, three home runs, and 11 RBI.

“He throws 100 miles per hour and can take you deep at the same time,” Chris Sale said. “If you don’t respect that, I don’t know who you are or what you’re doing.”

David Price has seemingly recovered from his last start — a bizarre first inning experience against the Yankees — and will battle Ohtani from the mound Tuesday, while Eduardo Rodgriuez will attempt to control him at the plate Thursday.

Tzu-Wei Lin has earned another opportunity.

With Xander Bogaerts still out of the lineup due to a left ankle injury, the Red Sox have been experimenting a little with their infield. Through the past five games, second base and shortstop have featured some combination of Tzu-Wei Lin, Brock Holt, and Eduardo Nunez — with Blake Swihart lingering as another possible option.

Lin appears to be the leading candidate to fill Bogaerts’s role. He was called up from Triple-A April 10 and is batting .500 in 14 plate appearances with six hits and two doubles. The 24-year-old got some major league experience last season, when he was called up from Pawtucket in June.

Advertisement

Manager Alex Cora told reporters he is impressed with Lin’s potential and believes he is progressing well. Though there are things he could improve upon at the plate, Cora is confident he will be able to make plays in the infield.

“What really gets my attention is the way he plays defense,” Cora said. “Defensively, he can play in a championship-caliber club and we are a championship-caliber club.”

Dustin Pedroia is headed back to Florida.

As part of the team’s extended spring training, Dustin Pedroia will return to Fort Myers to continue rehabbing his reconstructed knee. The second baseman was projected to miss seven months following his procedure in October.

“It’s still a work in progress,” Cora told reporters last week. “If you talk to him, he’s going to say he’s almost there. But we have to take it easy with him. It’s a good step. I think, for him, it’d be better now to go to Fort Myers with the weather, the controlled environment, and go from there.”

Pedroia’s target date for his return is unknown, but he will miss 50-plus games if the original estimation was correct. In the meantime, the 34-year-old is making strides in his recovery and was spotted running the bases and taking a few swings during batting practice Saturday.

The Oakland A’s Twitter account keeps hopelessly trying to troll the Sox.

After the Red Sox wrap up their series against the Angels, they’ll travel to Oakland for a three-game series against the A’s (7-10). Leading up to their matchup, the A’s Twitter account has been attempting to talk some trash by taking shots at another Boston sports team: the New England Patriots.

Red Sox fans haven’t seemed too offended, however, as the use of football references to promote a baseball game are coming off as a bit of a stretch. Plus, the

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Larry Bird
Celtics
Dwyane Wade passes Larry Bird on the all-time playoff scoring list April 17, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Shohei Ohtani
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Angels series April 17, 2018 | 8:20 AM
David Backes of the Boston Bruins battles against goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 3.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 3 loss to the Maple Leafs April 17, 2018 | 7:09 AM
Although the two have never confirmed it, “The Paperboy’’ star Zac Efron and Swift were rumored to be dating around the time of the release of the Lorax last year. They even stopped by the Ellen Degeneres Show and sang a duet together. Whether or not they were the real deal, there’s no denying the sparks flying between the two.Efron, who rose to stardom as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical,’’ attended the premiere of his move “The Paperboy’’ (left) in September.
Marathon
Zac Efron was in Boston to cheer on his brother in the Marathon April 17, 2018 | 5:47 AM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 3 April 16, 2018 | 10:19 PM
Newton, Ma., 04/16/18, Eighty-five year old Katherine Beiers,cq, running her 14the marathon is one of the last runners through Newton. The 2018 Boston Marathon has miserable weather conditions. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Marathon
The perseverance at the 2018 Boston Marathon, in 26 photos April 16, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Henry Ward
Marathon
Think running 26.2 miles in these conditions is brutal? Try 106. April 16, 2018 | 7:36 PM
Carlos Arredondo, who was among those who assisted survivors in the immediate aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, ran Monday’s race.
Marathon
15 notable finishers at the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 7:13 PM
Marathon
Neither wind nor rain kept Mike Myers from finishing race April 16, 2018 | 6:50 PM
BOSTON MARATHON HOPKINTON, MA - 4/16/2018: Boston Marathon Start with disabilities..... (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPORTS TOPIC Boston Marathon
Marathon
10 must-see moments from the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Newton, MA- April 16, 2018: A runner takes a break on Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton, MA on April 16, 2018. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: sports reporter:
Marathon
What it was like to run the Boston Marathon in a freezing deluge April 16, 2018 | 6:34 PM
Nicole Dimercurio, from left, Rachel Hyland and Sarah Sellers approach the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
How local teacher Rachel Hyland pulled off a top-five finish at the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 6:18 PM
Marathon
Chad Finn: For Shalane Flanagan, this wasn’t the finish she wanted April 16, 2018 | 5:57 PM
Wellesley, Ma., 04/16/18, The elite women runners make their way through a downpour in Wellesley. Wellesley College students braved the bad weather to cheer on the Boston Marathon runners.
Marathon
'Now it's your turn': Shalane Flanagan celebrates Desiree Linden's win April 16, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Molly Huddle (in bib No. 17) at the start line of the elite women's field of the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Molly Huddle needs 'an emergency root canal' after 13th-place Boston Marathon finish April 16, 2018 | 5:02 PM
Carlos Arendondo running for his son Alex, who died, crosses the finish line.
Marathon
15 awe-inspiring finish line photos from the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 4:45 PM
The elite female runners break from the starting line in a downpour during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.
Marathon
Here are the qualifying times for the 2019 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Boston Marathon sign
Marathon
12 funny, quippy, and heartening signs spotted along the 2018 Boston Marathon route April 16, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Sarah Sellers Boston Marathon
Marathon
So... Who exactly is second-place finisher Sarah Sellers? April 16, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Runners carry a flag towards the finish line of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Marathon
This Marine hoisting an American flag just finished his third straight Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Shadrack Biwott of the United States crosses the finish line in third place for the 2018 and 122nd Boston Marathon for Elite Men's race with a time of 2:18:35 on April 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. / AFP PHOTO / RYAN MCBRIDERYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Marathon
Desiree Linden wasn't the only American who did well in the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 3:05 PM
Desiree Linden of the US after crossing the finish line to win the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Marathon
5 things to know about Des Linden April 16, 2018 | 2:35 PM
MARATHON SLIDER Boston, MA--4/16/2018-- Meb Keflezighi (L) approaches the finish line of the 122nd Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Marathon
Meb Keflezighi says the 2018 Boston Marathon shows the race is still about 'resilience' April 16, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash expected to return to Bruins lineup for Game 3 April 16, 2018 | 2:06 PM
Boston-Marathon-Weather
Marathon
Is today the worst weather in Boston Marathon history? It depends. April 16, 2018 | 1:32 PM
Desiree Linden, of Washington, Mich., celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Twitter is freaking out over Des Linden's 2018 Boston Marathon victory April 16, 2018 | 1:27 PM
Des Linden
Marathon
What Des Linden had to say after her 2018 Boston Marathon win April 16, 2018 | 1:24 PM
Desiree Linden crossed the finish line amid the rain at the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The winners had differing opinions about today's weather April 16, 2018 | 1:19 PM
Aleksandra Duliba
Marathon
Here's the mile pace you need to run at for each marathon finish time April 16, 2018 | 1:12 PM
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Patriots
A new explanation has emerged for Rob Gronkowski's offseason absence April 16, 2018 | 1:07 PM