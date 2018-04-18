Mookie Betts hits three homers, Red Sox win 10-1

Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the first inning. –AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By
GREG BEACHAM
AP,
2:25 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani developed a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand nine days ago during his second start for the Los Angeles Angels.

The rookie right-hander thought it had healed enough for him to pitch effectively when he took the mound again Tuesday night in front of a sellout crowd eager to see Ohtani’s next incredible feat.

Instead, the blister and the powerful Boston Red Sox were far too much to overcome.

Mookie Betts led off with the first of his three homers, and the Red Sox chased Ohtani after just two innings in a 10-1 victory over the Angels.

Advertisement

Ohtani (2-1) yielded four hits and three runs on 66 pitches before exiting with a blister on his pitching hand. The two-way Japanese sensation couldn’t throw his breaking pitches for strikes, and the Red Sox jumped on him, starting with Betts’ full-count homer on a low, 97 mph fastball.

“The stuff is there,” Betts said of Ohtani. “He’s got it all. But our team, we had a good approach tonight. He wasn’t able to land that splitter for strikes, and we did a good job laying off it and backing him into a corner where he probably had to throw a couple of pitches he didn’t want to throw.”

Ohtani has had intermittent issues with blisters during the past few months, and he had a bandage on one of his fingers last week.

“I felt like it would be fine today, (but) in the high intensity of a game, it didn’t hold up too well,” Ohtani said through a translator. “But I’m not going to be at the top of my game every start. When I don’t have my best stuff, I still have to fight through the game.”

Ohtani’s fastball still hit 99 mph during his first career night start, but the evening began poorly when Betts cracked his 12th career leadoff homer.

Advertisement

Ohtani allowed another single and threw a wild pitch in the first inning. Betts drew the only walk issued by Ohtani during the second inning despite mostly dismal control. Boston scored two more runs on Holt’s RBI single and Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly.

“That wasn’t the same split as his last outing,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Brock Holt and Betts each homered in the third inning after Ohtani departed, and Rafael Devers homered in the fourth. Betts hit his third solo shot in the seventh inning, matching his career best while Boston’s formidable lineup pounded out 15 hits in its fifth consecutive victory.

“You’ve got to ride the wave,” Cora said. “We’re playing good baseball, but they don’t even know how many games they’re winning. They just prepare and execute.”

David Price (2-1) yielded three hits and four walks over five comfortable innings as the Red Sox improved to 14-2, extending the AL’s best start since 1987 by winning the opener of a three-game series between two clubs off to impressive starts.

The Angels (13-4) are still off to the best start in franchise history, but their seven-game winning streak ended in front of their second-biggest home crowd of the 21st century. The Big A was packed with 44,822 fans eager to see Ohtani, whose impressive opening month has drawn unprecedented early season attention to the Orange County club.

Upcoming Ohtani

The defeat was a reality check on the mania surrounding the 23-year-old Ohtani, who has said he still has plenty of work to do on the mound and at the plate. He won his first two starts in impressive fashion earlier this month, and he is off to a .367, three-homer start as a designated hitter.

Advertisement

Ohtani and manager Mike Scioscia both said the blister shouldn’t affect his ability to swing the bat.

Scioscia also said he’s optimistic Ohtani can make his next start on the mound. The Angels have given Ohtani one week between starts so far, which likely would put his next start on the road against defending World Series champion Houston.

Albert ejected

Albert Pujols got his 2,989th career hit with an RBI single in the third inning, but the Angels’ designated hitter was ejected in the fifth after slamming his bat and helmet into the dirt while protesting a called third strike by umpire Vic Carapazza.

Trainer’s room

Red Sox: Betts was in Boston’s lineup for the first time since Saturday, when he injured his foot in a home plate collision. He sat out Sunday, and the Red Sox were rained out Monday.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker said his injured right forearm feels considerably better after some rest, but he still hasn’t been cleared to throw. He missed several months last season due to a compressed nerve in the same forearm, and he hasn’t pitched since March 31 this season.

Up next

Red Sox: Rick Porcello (3-0, 1.83 ERA) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last start against the Yankees. He has won five straight decisions since last September. He also has thrown a complete game in each of his last two starts in Anaheim.

Angels: Tyler Skaggs (2-0, 1.69 ERA) makes the fourth start of his promising season after getting pushed back due to the Kansas City weather. The left-hander hasn’t yielded more than two runs in a start this year.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Tyler Zeller, left, during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 30, Celtics roll to 120-106 win over Bucks April 17, 2018 | 10:55 PM
Dave McGillivray
Marathon
Why Dave McGillivray thinks the Boston Marathon was harder than the one he ran in Antarctica April 17, 2018 | 8:31 PM
College Sports
BU names Marisa Moseley women’s basketball coach April 17, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Caitlyn Callinan, 2018 Boston Marathon
Marathon
What it was like running the 2018 Boston Marathon on my 18th birthday April 17, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Xavier and Cassi De La Torre
Marathon
That Boston Marathon pregnancy announcement? It didn't go quite as planned. April 17, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Steven Stallis Raincoat
Marathon
An unknown woman gave this runner the raincoat off her back during the Boston Marathon April 17, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Al Horford Boston Celtics
Celtics
What Charles Barkley had to say about the Celtics' playoff chances April 17, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Runners come to the finish line of the 122nd Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Even in miserable conditions, more than 95 percent of runners finished the Marathon April 17, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Mary Shertenlieb Completes Boston Maraton
Marathon
Mary Shertenlieb finished the Boston Marathon after midnight April 17, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Shohei Ohtani
Red Sox
Here’s how the Red Sox tried to land Shohei Ohtani April 17, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Boston04/16/18 The Boston Marathon finish line. Women winner Desiree Linden cries after she crosses the finish line. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Marathon
Watch Des Linden and her husband's powerful embrace at the finish line April 17, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
Patriots
Julian Edelman is back with the Patriots at voluntary offseason workouts April 17, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Newton, MA- April 16, 2018: Katherine Beiers, 85, climbs Heartbreak Hill at 5:04 PM during the Boston Marathon in Newton, MA on April 16, 2018. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: sports reporter:
Marathon
Katherine Beiers is 85 years old. She finished the Boston Marathon. April 17, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Des Linden
Marathon
Des Linden explained why she almost dropped out of the 2018 Boston Marathon April 17, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' biggest surprise so far? April 17, 2018 | 10:27 AM
Shawn-Johnson-Boston-Marathon
Marathon
This Olympic gymnast announced she will run the 2019 Boston Marathon April 17, 2018 | 10:26 AM
Nicole Dimercurio, from left, Rachel Hyland and Sarah Sellers approach the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Marathon
How you can volunteer for the 2019 Boston Marathon April 17, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Nick Mangold
NFL
Former Jets center Nick Mangold retires April 17, 2018 | 9:29 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
5 things to know about the Red Sox right now April 17, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Larry Bird
Celtics
Dwyane Wade passes Larry Bird on the all-time playoff scoring list April 17, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Shohei Ohtani
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Angels series April 17, 2018 | 8:20 AM
David Backes of the Boston Bruins battles against goalie Frederik Andersen in Game 3.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 3 loss to the Maple Leafs April 17, 2018 | 7:09 AM
Although the two have never confirmed it, “The Paperboy’’ star Zac Efron and Swift were rumored to be dating around the time of the release of the Lorax last year. They even stopped by the Ellen Degeneres Show and sang a duet together. Whether or not they were the real deal, there’s no denying the sparks flying between the two.Efron, who rose to stardom as Troy Bolton in “High School Musical,’’ attended the premiere of his move “The Paperboy’’ (left) in September.
Lifestyle
Zac Efron was in Boston to cheer on his brother in the Marathon April 17, 2018 | 5:47 AM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Maple Leafs 4-2 in Game 3 April 16, 2018 | 10:19 PM
Hopkinton/Boston, MA - 04/16/2018 - The elite women pass other participants at the 2018 Boston Marathon. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: () Topic: ()
Marathon
The perseverance at the 2018 Boston Marathon, in 26 photos April 16, 2018 | 8:18 PM
Henry Ward
Marathon
Think running 26.2 miles in these conditions is brutal? Try 106. April 16, 2018 | 7:36 PM
Carlos Arredondo, who was among those who assisted survivors in the immediate aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, ran Monday’s race.
Marathon
15 notable finishers at the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 7:13 PM
Marathon
Neither wind nor rain kept Mike Myers from finishing race April 16, 2018 | 6:50 PM
BOSTON MARATHON HOPKINTON, MA - 4/16/2018: Boston Marathon Start with disabilities..... (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPORTS TOPIC Boston Marathon
Marathon
10 must-see moments from the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Newton, MA- April 16, 2018: A runner takes a break on Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton, MA on April 16, 2018. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: sports reporter:
Marathon
What it was like to run the Boston Marathon in a freezing deluge April 16, 2018 | 6:34 PM