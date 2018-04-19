Red Sox now 15-2: How other MLB teams fared after historic starts

What to make of the Red Sox' best start in team history

Brooklyn Dodger third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the eighth inning of the opening game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sept. 28, 1955.
Brooklyn Dodgers third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series. –AP Photo
By
11:56 AM

The Red Sox continued the team’s best start in history on Wednesday with a 9-0 dismantling of the Angels. At 15-2, it’s a remarkable achievement for rookie manager Alex Cora.

Yet the defining attribute of baseball’s season is its length. Success in April is a long way from October. Still, the Red Sox are in rarified historical air. As ESPN noted, Boston’s 15-2 start has been matched by only six other teams since the beginning of the live-ball era in 1920.

For context, here’s a look at those other teams and how each fared over the course of the season.

Advertisement

1955 Brooklyn DodgersAlready perched at 15-2 on May 1, the Dodgers won seven straight games (taking the team’s win streak to 11). The 22-2 start catapulted Brooklyn to a 9.5 game lead in the National League.

Despite falling back to earth with a 13-14 record in August, the Dodgers still won the pennant with a 98-55 record. Having lost five World Series against the Yankees since 1941, Brooklyn finally broke through in 1955. Behind Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, and Series MVP Johnny Podres, the Dodgers fast start culminated in a memorable championship.

1966 Cleveland Indians: Cleveland finished April with a 10-1 record, and was 15-2 by May 7. In a precursor of things to come, the Indians immediately lost three in a row.

Then, after topping the standings for much of the opening two months of the season, things got progressively worse. April and May were the only two months in which Cleveland posted a winning record, including an 11-19 mark in July. By season’s end, the team was in the middle of the pack with an 81-81 record.

1981 Oakland Athletics: Before the season paused for a labor stoppage, Oakland experienced a tale of two months. In April, the Athletics surged to an 18-3 record (including a 17-1 start). Things changed in a 13-17 May that included an eight game losing streak.

Advertisement

Following the two month strike, Oakland resumed its drive for a playoff spot, and had a 64-45 record. After sweeping the Royals 3-0 in the Division Series, Billy Martin’s team was swept in the ALCS by his old team, the Yankees.

1984 Detroit Tigers: Another team to start slightly better than Boston in 2018, the 1984 Tigers began 16-1. Sparky Anderson’s team kept its foot on the gas through 40 games, going 35-5.

A 16-15 August record proved the team’s most difficult stretch in a 104-win season. An ALCS sweep of the Royals was followed by a decisive 4-1 World Series win over the Padres.

1987 Milwaukee Brewers: Like the ’81 Athletics, the 1987 Brewers ran hot-cold in April and May. A 16-1 start (and an 18-3 record in April) was followed by a disastrous 6-18 May. The reversal of fortune included a 12-game losing streak that nearly cancelled out a season-opening 13-game winning streak.

Milwaukee posted a 20-9 September record, but it wasn’t enough to recover the ground lost in May and June. Finishing 91-71, the Brewers – despite winning six more games than the eventual World Series champion Twins – ended the season seven games adrift of the first place Tigers.

2003 San Francisco Giants: Like the 2018 Red Sox, the 2003 Giants also had a first year manager. The difference was that Felipe Alou, a decade-long veteran of managing in Montreal, was far from a rookie like Alex Cora. Starting 15-2, the Giants finished the first month with an NL-best 19-7 record.

San Francisco had other impressive months, going 19-8 in July and 18-8 in September to finish with 100 regular season wins. Yet in the NLDS, the Giants ran into a talented Florida Marlins team. Scoring a 3-1 series upset, the Marlins went on to win the pennant and defeat the Yankees in the World Series.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kirk Minihane Gerry Callahan
Media
98.5 The Sports Hub and WEEI both claim they're the top morning station. Which is right? April 19, 2018 | 9:49 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James sets the record straight on reporter's question about Erin Popovich April 19, 2018 | 9:13 AM
Bryan Price
MLB
Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start April 19, 2018 | 9:00 AM
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. The wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67. The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The team didn't provide further details. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA
Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach, dies April 19, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Scottie Pippen
NBA
Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm April 19, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Rick Porcello Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox continue best-ever start with 9-0 win over Angels April 19, 2018 | 2:49 AM
Mike Babcock Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
What the Maple Leafs' head coach had to say about their series against the Bruins April 18, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs
Bruins
What Toronto sports radio is saying about the Bruins and Nazem Kadri's hit April 18, 2018 | 5:38 PM
Gronkowski (left) won the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle, England, last month.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski buys a stake in namesake Kentucky Derby horse April 18, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Boston, MA: 4/15/18: during the overtime period, a few words and a little shoving happened between (left to right) the Bucks Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton and the Celtics Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier III after a loose ball scrum. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Game One of an Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoff basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe on Terry Rozier: 'I don't even know who the f*** that is' April 18, 2018 | 12:03 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' tantalizing Game 2 win over the Bucks April 18, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Could Tom Brady not return to the Patriots? April 18, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Soccer
Cossacks on horseback enlisted to guard World Cup in Russia April 18, 2018 | 9:41 AM
New England Patriots
Patriots
The Patriots' 2018-2019 schedule will be revealed Thursday April 18, 2018 | 9:28 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Jalen Rose says Isaiah Thomas cost himself $100 million by playing hurt for the Celtics April 18, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Underestimate Jaylen Brown? I won’t do that again April 18, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about Giancarlo Stanton's struggles at the plate April 18, 2018 | 4:50 AM
Auston Matthews
NHL
Toronto's Auston Matthews among top picks unfazed by playoff pressure April 18, 2018 | 3:23 AM
Rajon Rondo New Orleans Pelicans
NBA
Teammate on 'Playoff Rondo': 'I’ve played against him and it sucks' April 18, 2018 | 2:29 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts hits three homers, Red Sox win 10-1 April 18, 2018 | 2:25 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton once again gets booed by Yankees fans April 18, 2018 | 12:16 AM
Red Sox
What happened to Shohei Ohtani against the Red Sox? April 17, 2018 | 11:48 PM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Tyler Zeller, left, during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown scores 30, Celtics roll to 120-106 win over Bucks April 17, 2018 | 10:55 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart reveals his mother has cancer April 17, 2018 | 9:00 PM
Dave McGillivray
Marathon
Why Dave McGillivray thinks the Boston Marathon was harder than the one he ran in Antarctica April 17, 2018 | 8:31 PM
NBA G-League
NBA
NBA gives a pay bump to G League players April 17, 2018 | 6:11 PM
College Sports
BU names Marisa Moseley women’s basketball coach April 17, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Caitlyn Callinan, 2018 Boston Marathon
Marathon
What it was like running the 2018 Boston Marathon on my 18th birthday April 17, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Xavier and Cassi De La Torre
Marathon
That Boston Marathon pregnancy announcement? It didn't go quite as planned. April 17, 2018 | 3:08 PM
Steven Stallis Raincoat
Marathon
An unknown woman gave this runner the raincoat off her back during the Boston Marathon April 17, 2018 | 3:07 PM