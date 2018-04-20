Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi lead sizzling Red Sox past Angels, 8-2

Red Sox Angels Baseball
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates his home run with Andrew Benintendi, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Anaheim Angels in Anaheim, Calif. –AP Photo/Chris Carlson
By
GREG BEACHAM
AP,
2:44 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — With a homer-happy lineup and a lights-out pitching staff, the Boston Red Sox have been mowing down their opposition since the day after opening day.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels were the latest contenders who could only applaud Boston’s formidable start.

Mookie Betts hit his second leadoff homer in three games, Andrew Benintendi homered and drove in three runs and the Red Sox completed a dominant sweep of the AL West leaders with an 8-2 victory Thursday night.

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers also drove in runs during the seventh consecutive victory by the major league-leading Red Sox, who have won 16 of 17 since losing on opening day. Boston outscored the Angels 27-3 over 27 innings in the series, batting .371 while pounding out 43 hits.

Advertisement

“We’re playing quality baseball,” said Alex Cora, the first manager since 1900 to win 16 of his first 18 games in his debut season with a club. “We’re pretty good right now. We’re pitching and we’re playing good defense, and we’re driving the ball. That’s a good team (in the Angels’ clubhouse). For them to score three runs against us, we’re on a good roll.”

It’s more than good: It’s historic.

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0) pitched six innings of three-hit ball as Boston extended the best start in the 118-year-old franchise’s history. Boston’s 11 homers off the Angels are the franchise’s most in a three-game series since 1977.

“We’re having fun, and usually when you do that, you play quite well,” Benintendi said.

The second-year slugger acknowledged that the Red Sox aren’t overly excited about their first three weeks, however. Benintendi noted that several of the hard-hit balls that went for homers in Anaheim’s pleasant weather wouldn’t have done the same in frigid Boston.

“What do we have left, 150 games maybe?” Benintendi asked. “We hold ourselves to high standards, and we just try to go out and play well.”

Betts opened the series with a homer off Ohtani and went on to a three-homer game. Betts added another homer off Nick Tropeano (1-1) in the series finale, giving him six this season — the same number as Mike Trout.

Advertisement

Chris Young homered for the Angels, who started the season 13-3 before running into the Boston buzzsaw. The 11 homers also matched the Angels record for home runs allowed in a three-game series.

“We didn’t swing the bat to help (Tropeano) too much,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He had to make a lot of pitches with his back against the wall. Give those guys credit. They had a great series.”

Zack Cozart had an RBI single for Los Angeles in the second inning, but Boston reclaimed the lead in the fourth with RBI hits by Martinez and Devers.

Young hit his first homer for the Angels in the fifth. The veteran outfielder spent the previous two seasons with the Red Sox.

But Benintendi hit his first homer of the season and Devers added an RBI single in the sixth. Benintendi added a two-run single in the ninth.

Tropeano yielded seven hits and five runs in his second start of the season.

No Sho

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the Angels’ designated hitter in his first action since taking his first career loss on the mound Tuesday. Although he’s still batting .324, the two-way rookie struggled while moving up to sixth in Scioscia’s lineup.

Three from nine

Shortstop Brock Holt, Boston’s No. 9 hitter, had his first three-hit game since Aug. 29, 2016.

Ump injured

Plate umpire Jerry Layne left in the bottom of the first inning after a foul ball from Trout hit him on the right elbow. Layne doubled over in obvious pain while trainers attended to him, and first base umpire Greg Gibson moved behind the plate when the game resumed after a long delay. The 59-year-old Layne, a major league umpire since 1989, had deep bruising in his elbow but no broken bones, according to X-rays.

Trainer’s room

Advertisement

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia will travel to Boston to be with the team next week, but he’s not close to returning from offseason knee surgery.

Up next

Red Sox: Drew Pomeranz makes his season debut in the opener of a weekend series at Oakland. The left-hander strained his forearm in his first start of spring training, but has made two rehab starts in the minors to prepare for the beginning of his second full season with Boston.

Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 5.40 ERA) makes his second start of the season when Los Angeles opens a weekend interleague series against San Francisco. The left-hander has never faced the Giants, and he missed the first 14 games of this season with inflammation in his pitching elbow.

 

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
What you need to know about Tom Brady's status with the Patriots April 20, 2018 | 7:11 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask watches for a puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 win over the Maple Leafs April 20, 2018 | 6:52 AM
Former New England Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos is congratulated by fans as he walks the red carpet in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. Santos and former linebacker Tedy Bruschi were inducted into the Patriots 2013 Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Patriots broadcasters Bob Socci and Scott Zolak reflected on Gil Santos April 20, 2018 | 6:41 AM
Gil Santos
Patriots
Read Robert Kraft's statement on the passing of Gil Santos April 20, 2018 | 12:05 AM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
2 elite assists helped the Bruins win Game 4 against the Maple Leafs April 19, 2018 | 11:07 PM
Former New England Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos is congratulated by fans as he walks the red carpet in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. Santos and former linebacker Tedy Bruschi were inducted into the Patriots 2013 Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Media
Gil Santos, legendary Patriots broadcaster, dies at 80 April 19, 2018 | 10:23 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Game 4; lead series 3-1 April 19, 2018 | 10:22 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' schedule for the 2018 season April 19, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
Terry Rozier is making name for himself against the Bucks April 19, 2018 | 6:48 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron will not play in Game 4 against the Maple Leafs April 19, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
Bruins beat Maple Leafs to take 3-1 series lead April 19, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Rafael Devers Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Red Sox win this season? April 19, 2018 | 3:51 PM
India Olympic
Olympics
India hopes to host 3 sports events, including 2032 Olympics April 19, 2018 | 2:06 PM
Patriots
New Patriots tight end Troy Niklas has a 'crazy story' about the weekend he visited New England April 19, 2018 | 2:05 PM
TAMPA, FL - APRIL 3: Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins tries to beat the defense of Braydon Coburn #55 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of the game at the Amalie Arena on April 3, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk gets the green light for Game 4 April 19, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Bill Belichick Linday Holliday
Patriots
Bill Belichick's new puppy is already taking after him April 19, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Brooklyn Dodger third baseman Jackie Robinson steals home, beating the tag of New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra in the eighth inning of the opening game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sept. 28, 1955.
Red Sox
How other MLB teams fared after great starts April 19, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Joel Embiid
NBA
76ers center Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 3 against Heat April 19, 2018 | 10:47 AM
NFL International Series
NFL
NFL confirms times and dates for this year's London games April 19, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Kirk Minihane Gerry Callahan
Media
98.5 The Sports Hub and WEEI both claim they're the top morning station. Which is right? April 19, 2018 | 9:49 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James sets the record straight on reporter's question about Erin Popovich April 19, 2018 | 9:13 AM
Bryan Price
MLB
Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start April 19, 2018 | 9:00 AM
FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. The wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67. The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The team didn't provide further details. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA
Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach, dies April 19, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Scottie Pippen
NBA
Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm April 19, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Rick Porcello Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox continue best-ever start with 9-0 win over Angels April 19, 2018 | 2:49 AM
Mike Babcock Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
What the Maple Leafs' head coach had to say about their series against the Bruins April 18, 2018 | 10:49 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs
Bruins
What Toronto sports radio is saying about the Bruins and Nazem Kadri's hit April 18, 2018 | 5:38 PM
Gronkowski (left) won the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle, England, last month.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski buys a stake in namesake Kentucky Derby horse April 18, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Boston, MA: 4/15/18: during the overtime period, a few words and a little shoving happened between (left to right) the Bucks Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton and the Celtics Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier III after a loose ball scrum. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Game One of an Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoff basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe on Terry Rozier: 'I don't even know who the f*** that is' April 18, 2018 | 12:03 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' tantalizing Game 2 win over the Bucks April 18, 2018 | 10:35 AM