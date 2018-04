Sunday: LHP David Price (2-1, 2.25) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (2-2, 4.50), 4:05 p.m. (ET), NESN.

Saturday: LHP Chris Sale (1-0, 1.23) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (2-2, 1.63), 9:05 p.m. (ET), 9:05 p.m., NESN, MLB Network.

Friday: LHP Drew Pomeranz (season debut) vs. RHP Kendall Graveman (0-3, 9.87), 10:05 p.m. (ET), NESN.

Pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Athletics series:

