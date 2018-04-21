Xander Bogaerts has been absent from the Red Sox lineup since April 8. And while Boston hasn’t exactly struggled in his absence, the shortstop is officially slated to make his return.

Having been placed on the disabled list due to a crack in his talus bone, Bogaerts is scheduled to come back to the Red Sox lineup on Friday, April 27.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed Bogaerts’ situation on Saturday, saying that he will play in two rehab starts. If Bogaerts progresses without issue, he will return to face the Rays at Fenway Park next Friday. Prior to his injury, Bogaerts was hitting an impressive .368 through the first nine games of the season.

Advertisement

Even the loss of the hot-hitting shortstop didn’t slow down Red Sox production at the position. Boston replacements have hit a collective .351 in the span. And the Red Sox currently top the AL East standings with a 17-2 record.