A closer look at the two disputed non-hits in Sean Manaea's no-hitter

Manaea, at one point, didn't realize his no-hitter was still on.

Alex Cora Boston Red Sox
Alex Cora complains to home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after Wendelstedt changed a call on a Boston runner from safe to out in the top of the six inning. –Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By
Rachel Bowers
10:48 AM

Sean Manaea on Saturday recorded the first no-hitter against the Red Sox in 25 years.

But there were a couple of calls that could have swung it differently. Here is a look at those fifth- and sixth-inning calls.

■ The first came in the fifth inning with two outs. On a shallow left field hit by catcher Sandy Leon, shortstop Marcus Semien didn’t field it cleanly in his glove and official scorer Art Santo Domingo ruled it an error. Manaea didn’t know it had been ruled an error, rather than a hit, until the eighth inning.

“I didn’t think it was a no-hitter,” he said. “I looked up [at the scoreboard] and saw the zero.’’

■ The second came in the sixth inning with two outs. After hitting a groundball to the right side, Andrew Benintendi got around the tag of first baseman Matt Olson and was called safe by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. But the umpires conferenced and ultimately called Benintendi out because he went outside the base line.

“When a fielder fields a ball and he attempts to tag a runner, the runner can go forward to the base or back to the base, but can’t go side-to-side,’’ crew chief Brian Gorman told a pool reporter. “He has 3 feet either way. So if he goes more than 3 feet avoiding the tag he’s declared out for being out of his baseline.’’

Although the play could not be reviewed, Sox manager Alex Cora and Benintendi tried to plead the Sox’ case.

“I’ve never seen that call before. That’s kind of suspect in that situation,’’ Benintendi told reporters after the game. “It’s a big-league hit and they don’t grow on trees . . . I think if we have 10 hits at that point, that’s a single. But the situation the game was in, they might have been searching for something and they found it.’’

