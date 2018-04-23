Red Sox and Nationals only teams on track to pay luxury tax

Boston's payroll at the start of the season for purposes of the tax was $233.9 million.

Dave Dombrowski Alex Cora Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski spent quite a bit of time talking to Alex Cora. –Jim Davis/Globe staff
By
RONALD BLUM
AP,
6:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals are the only teams on track to pay baseball’s luxury tax this year, according to opening-day payroll totals compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by The Associated Press.

Boston’s payroll at the start of the season for purposes of the tax was $233.9 million, which would cause the Red Sox to pay a $9.4 million tax. Washington’s payroll was $201 million, which would result in a tax of $1.2 million.

San Francisco was just below the $197 million tax threshold at $196.66 million. That’s followed by the Chicago Cubs at $183.9 million, Houston at $182.4 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers at $181.99 million and the New York Yankees at $178.8 million.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Gronkowski horse
Horse Racing
Gronkowski (the horse) to miss Kentucky Derby because of infection April 23, 2018 | 5:06 PM
Soccer
Underdog spirit drives Liverpool, Roma to Champions League semifinal April 23, 2018 | 3:39 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Which NFL teams may be willing to trade down with the Patriots? April 23, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Sam Darnold
College Sports
7 quarterback prospects and their biggest weaknesses ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft April 23, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Don Yee says Tom Brady 'expected' to be back in 2018 April 23, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Roenis Elias
Red Sox
Red Sox trade pitcher Roenis Elias back to Mariners April 23, 2018 | 1:52 PM
Marcus Morris
Celtics
Chad Finn: About that final shot by the Celtics, and other Game 4 thoughts April 23, 2018 | 1:43 PM
Bruce Cassidy Boston Bruins
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy considering a lineup change for Game 6 April 23, 2018 | 1:23 PM
Gronkowski horse
Horse Racing
Gronkowski (the horse) experiences a ‘minor setback’ April 23, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Screenshot from Fortnite video game. MUST CREDIT: Image courtesy of Epic Games
Red Sox
These Red Sox players battle it out in Fortnite April 23, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Sports News
29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon April 23, 2018 | 11:26 AM
UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Mock draft roundup: Who experts are saying the Patriots will pick April 23, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo can't score a table after scoring the winning basket against Celtics April 23, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Lamar Jackson Louisville
Patriots
Quarterback prospect leaves Patriots 'intrigued and impressed' April 23, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Jay Feely daughter prom photo
NFL
Jay Feely says prom photo with gun and his daughter was a 'joke' April 23, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Andrea Barone, an openly gay referee in the ECHL, two levels below the NHL, in the locker room at the Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, Sept. 13, 2017.
NHL
A gay referee tries to find his place in hockey April 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price works against the Athletics during the first inning on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox suffer back-to-back losses for first time this season April 22, 2018 | 7:12 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' near comeback against the Bucks in Game 4 April 22, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Brandon Belt, right, reacts after hitting a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.
MLB
Brandon Belt's 21-pitch plate appearance most since at least 1988 April 22, 2018 | 5:25 PM
Rick Porcello Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series April 22, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Jaylen Brown shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 104-102.
Celtics
Celtics rally against Bucks but come up short in final seconds April 22, 2018 | 3:53 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart could be cleared for game action as soon as Tuesday April 22, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Alex Cora Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Was Sean Manaea’s no-hitter against the Red Sox legit? April 22, 2018 | 10:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
Why the Bruins couldn't close it out against the Maple Leafs in Game 5 April 22, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about Tuukka Rask getting pulled April 22, 2018 | 9:30 AM
The Bruins couldn't close out their first round series with the Maple Leafs in Game 5.
Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs April 22, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
Leafs fans were nervous about a repeat of 2013 meltdown April 22, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Sean Manaea Oakland Athletics
Red Sox
A's lefty pitches no-hitter against streaking Red Sox April 21, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Goalies Tuukka Rask (left) and Anton Khudobin sit on the bench late in the third period after Khudobin was pulled for a sixth player. Rask was yanked out of the game after Toronto scored four goals on him.
Bruins
Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3, avoid elimination in Game 5 April 21, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Ben Prada and the River Hawks won Saturday despite not getting a single hit.
College Sports
UMass Lowell baseball earns win despite getting no-hit April 21, 2018 | 10:29 PM