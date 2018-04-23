These Red Sox players battle it out in Fortnite

The Red Sox' Fortnite squad covers an array of ages.

Screenshot from Fortnite video game. MUST CREDIT: Image courtesy of Epic Games
–Image courtesy of Epic Games
By
SCOTT ORGERA
AP,
11:46 AM

Forget Fenway Park — David Price and the Boston Red Sox are feeling every bit at home at the Flush Factory. And in Houston, George Springer and the Astros are just as likely to be talking Boogie Bombs as balls and strikes.

Why is Xander Bogaerts making an L with his fingers and dancing on second base? Who’s the Ninja on Phil Hughes’ Twitter feed? What’s with Derek Fisher and llamas?

Just like gamers everywhere, major leaguers have fallen hard for the Fortnite craze. And while it’s not how John McGraw would teach teamwork, Port-a-Forts and Slurp Juice may be the biggest thing bonding some big leaguers.

Advertisement

“We play all day, every day,” Springer said.

Fortnite Battle Royale is perhaps the world’s most popular video game, and baseball players are among its most voracious players. The game pits up to 100 competitors in a last-man-standing scenario, letting them mine materials from an ever-shrinking map while hunting down enemies with a variety of weapons. Working in teams is often critical, which is how the World Series champion Astros ended up with a 12-man crew which plays almost nightly at the team hotel on the road.

Springer and Houston’s other outfielders have even been celebrating victories by performing dances from the game — the trio forms a circle, throws their hands in the air and quickly moves their feet, a move Fortnite apparently adapted from an episode of Seinfeld.

Bogaerts was doing something similar on opening day, celebrating a double by doing the “Take The L ” dance — a popular Fortnite taunt.

The Red Sox have a Fortnite squad that covers an array of ages. The 32-year-old Price was a little late to the game — he heard teammates talking about it near the end of spring training and privately tested it out before trying to break into the team’s Playstation rotation. He practiced a bit with J.D. Martinez, a former Tigers teammate who signed with Boston as a free agent this winter, then got into melees with reliever Carson Smith.

Advertisement

“We play together at the field, at the hotel on the road or at home whenever we get home from the field,” Price said. “It’s something that’s kind of taken over.”

Craig Kimbrel, Chris Sale, Matt Barnes and Eduardo Rodriguez have helped them round out a regular Fortnite crew. Sale even bought himself an Xbox just to play the game.

“Everybody’s kind of in on it,” Barnes said. “It gives us something to do outside the field. It’s fun and we’re still hanging out.”

Barnes spoke while watching Rodriguez play Fortnite in the Fenway Park clubhouse before a game. He and Sale provided commentary on Rodriguez’s battle — at one point, Barnes cut off the interview to warn “watch it Eddie.”

Turns out, hypercompetitive men in their 20s and 30s make the perfect audience for the 100-person showdowns. And at least in Boston, it’s been great at bringing players together off the field.

“It is,” Martinez said. “In a weird way, we all play video games, but we play with each other.”

Even the sport’s aging veterans are getting in on the act. That includes 34-year-old Dustin Pedroia, an elder statesman among the Red Sox.

“I personally haven’t played with Dustin, but I understand he’s in the mix,” said Smith, supposedly the best player in Boston’s clubhouse. “He’s starting to figure it out.”

Hughes, a starting pitcher with the Minnesota Twins, legitimized his Fortnite credentials in January by beating Ninja, one of the top Fortnite players in the world, and posting video of it to Twitter. Meanwhile in Houston, Jake Marisnick is the unquestioned king of the Tilted Towers, though Alex Bregman isn’t far behind.

Advertisement

Fisher, on the other hand, might be the most entertaining.

“Fish is loud,” Springer said. “Especially if he finds a llama. Don’t let Fish find a llama.”

“Don’t let me find a llama,” Fisher confirmed.

The craze has gone far beyond baseball. Fortnite was a hot topic around the Final Four, and Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews says he rarely leaves his apartment on days off because he’s so consumed. Indiana Pacers player Lance Stephenson wore custom Fortnite shoes during a game this month, and NBA stars Ben Simmons and Karl-Anthony Towns have even connected with fans by live streaming their Battle Royales.

Live streams of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — a similar game, often referred to as PUBG — have become a fascinating insight for fans into the lives of their favorite athletes. Tens of thousands of people have tuned into Simmons’ sessions on Twitch, but it’s not just superstars drawing eyeballs. Brewers minor leaguer Brett Phillips has had thousands of people view his Twitch feed, which has included cameos from friend and former teammate Lance McCullers Jr. of the Astros. Phillips’ Triple-A teammate Tim Dillard has even gotten over 30,000 views on a Fortnite parody video starring former big leaguer Quintin Berry filmed around the Colorado Springs clubhouse.

The next time one of those Sky Sox crack a big league roster, they might find life isn’t so different between the minors and the majors.

“It’s just a bunch of dudes playing video games,” Springer said.

___

AP writer Tim Booth contributed from Seattle, and freelancer Ken Powtak contributed from Boston.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Entertainment Games
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Sports News
29-year-old chef dies after collapsing at London Marathon April 23, 2018 | 11:26 AM
UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Who experts are saying the Patriots will pick April 23, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo can't score a table after scoring the winning basket against Celtics April 23, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Lamar Jackson Louisville
Patriots
Quarterback prospect leaves Patriots 'intrigued and impressed' April 23, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Jay Feely daughter prom photo
NFL
Jay Feely says prom photo with gun and his daughter was a 'joke' April 23, 2018 | 7:38 AM
Andrea Barone, an openly gay referee in the ECHL, two levels below the NHL, in the locker room at the Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto, Sept. 13, 2017.
NHL
A gay referee tries to find his place in hockey April 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price works against the Athletics during the first inning on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox suffer back-to-back losses for first time this season April 22, 2018 | 7:12 PM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' near comeback against the Bucks in Game 4 April 22, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Brandon Belt, right, reacts after hitting a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.
MLB
Brandon Belt's 21-pitch plate appearance most since at least 1988 April 22, 2018 | 5:25 PM
Rick Porcello Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Blue Jays series April 22, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Jaylen Brown shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 104-102.
Celtics
Celtics rally against Bucks but come up short in final seconds April 22, 2018 | 3:53 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart could be cleared for game action as soon as Tuesday April 22, 2018 | 12:31 PM
Alex Cora Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Was Sean Manaea’s no-hitter against the Red Sox legit? April 22, 2018 | 10:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
Why the Bruins couldn't close it out against the Maple Leafs in Game 5 April 22, 2018 | 9:39 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about Tuukka Rask getting pulled April 22, 2018 | 9:30 AM
The Bruins couldn't close out their first round series with the Maple Leafs in Game 5.
Bruins
5 things we learned from the Bruins' Game 5 loss to the Maple Leafs April 22, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Patrice Bergeron #37, Tyler Seguin #19, and Brad Marchand in 2013 Game 7 comeback vs. Maple Leafs
Bruins
Leafs fans were nervous about a repeat of 2013 meltdown April 22, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Sean Manaea Oakland Athletics
Red Sox
A's lefty pitches no-hitter against streaking Red Sox April 21, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Goalies Tuukka Rask (left) and Anton Khudobin sit on the bench late in the third period after Khudobin was pulled for a sixth player. Rask was yanked out of the game after Toronto scored four goals on him.
Bruins
Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3, avoid elimination in Game 5 April 21, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Ben Prada and the River Hawks won Saturday despite not getting a single hit.
College Sports
UMass Lowell baseball earns win despite getting no-hit April 21, 2018 | 10:29 PM
Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) battles Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak (42) along the boards during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday.
Bruins
The Maple Leafs ran out of room in the penalty box April 21, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Kevin Garnett Thon Maker
NBA
Why Kevin Garnett is relevant in the emergence of Thon Maker April 21, 2018 | 10:01 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Goaltender Tuukka Rask pulled in second period April 21, 2018 | 10:00 PM
The New England Revolution and Columbus Crew tied, 2-2, on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution, Crew split 1st-half goals for 2-2 draw April 21, 2018 | 9:59 PM
Gleyber Torres
MLB
Yankees call up top prospect Gleyber Torres April 21, 2018 | 9:20 PM
Xander Bogaerts watches his grand slam during the second inning against the Rays at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts scheduled for return April 21, 2018 | 9:01 PM
The NBA fined both Markieff (left) and Marcus Morris on Saturday.
Celtics
NBA fines Morris twins on the same day April 21, 2018 | 8:58 PM
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis celebrates with guard Rajon Rondo (9) after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in New Orleans on Saturday. The Pelicans won, 131-123, to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
NBA
Rajon Rondo racks up 16 assists in Game 4 as Pelicans sweep Blazers April 21, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) hugs defenseman Anton Stralman (6) after his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NHL
Kucherov, Lightning beat Devils 3-1, end first-round series April 21, 2018 | 8:03 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins - Game Five
Bruins
Live updates from Game 5 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series April 21, 2018 | 7:16 PM