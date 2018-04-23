Red Sox trade pitcher Roenis Elias back to Mariners

Roenis Elias
Boston Red Sox's Roenis Elias pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning of a spring baseball exhibition game, Monday, March 12, 2018. –AP Photo/John Raoux
AP,
1:52 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have traded left-hander Roenis Elias to the Seattle Mariners for future considerations.

The Red Sox announced the trade Monday.

Elias was 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in Triple-A Pawtucket this season. In 55 major league appearances, he is 15-21 with a 4.20 ERA.

The 29-year-old native of Cuba was originally signed by Seattle as a free agent in 2011. He was sent to Boston four years later in a trade with Carson Smith for Wade Miley and Jonathan Aro.

The Red Sox will receive a yet-undetermined player or cash.

 

