Granderson’s homer in 10th gives Blue Jays win over Red Sox

By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
April 24, 2018

TORONTO (AP) — Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 win over Boston on Tuesday night and hand the Red Sox their season-worst third straight defeat.

Boston (17-5) still owns the best record in the majors.

Granderon’s his third home run of the season came off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (0-1), a towering solo blast off the facing of the third deck in right field. He went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Tyler Clippard (3-0) worked a scoreless 10th for the win.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was handed a 3-1 lead in the ninth but allowed the Red Sox to tie it, his first blown save in seven chances.

Advertisement

Hanley Ramirez singled to begin the ninth, went to third on a one-out hit by Rafael Devers and scored on Eduardo Nunez’s single to right. It was the first run off Osuna this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out and Nunez stole second before Christian Vazquez walked to load the bases for Brock Holt, who scored Devers with an RBI single to left. Left fielder Granderson threw out Nunez at the plate to prevent Boston from taking the lead.

Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings. Happ walked none and allowed four hits and one run in his longest outing of the season.

Boston’s Rick Porcello allowed three runs and three hits in seven innings. Porcello walked three, two more than he’d walked in his previous four starts combined, and struck out a season-high nine, including five straight in the third and fourth.

Porcello extended his scoreless innings streak to 14 by pitching around a one-out walk in the first but couldn’t escape the second. The Blue Jays put runners at the corners with none out before Kevin Pillar opened the scoring with a fielder’s choice grounder, with Steve Pearce coming home ahead of the throw by third baseman Devers.

Advertisement

Three batters later, Granderson hit a two-run single that bounced off Devers’ glove and rolled into shallow left field.

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is 0 for 11 with eight strikeouts over his past three games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts (left ankle) went 2 for 3 with an RBI in a six-inning stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, and remains on track to rejoin the Red Sox on Friday.

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (right shoulder) could begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week, manager John Gibbons said. Donaldson has been working out at Toronto’s minor league facility in Dunedin, Florida.

SOMBER TRIBUTE

Before the game, the Blue Jays honored the victims of Monday’s deadly van attack in Toronto and the first responders who rushed to the scene. Players from both teams stood in front of the dugouts as four Toronto police officers and two paramedics stood between second base and the pitcher’s mound and were introduced to cheering fans. Following a video message and a moment of silence, a group of high school students sang the national anthems.

Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada greeted the first responders as they left the field

A blue banner reading “#TORONTOSTRONG” was hung from the second deck in center field, and similar signs were hung on the wall behind home plate. The same message was also printed in white on the back of the mound.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.45) is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA in eight career games against Toronto.

Advertisement

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 3.86) will face his fourth AL East opponent in five starts when he takes the mound Wednesday. Sanchez has faced New York twice and Baltimore once.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, blocks a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first quarter of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Celtics
Horford, Smart lift Celtics over Bucks 92-87 for 3-2 series lead April 24, 2018 | 10:13 PM
Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen
Bruins
Will Ryan Donato play for the Bruins in Game 7? Bruce Cassidy won't say. April 24, 2018 | 7:49 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
'I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats' April 24, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Mohamed Salah magic leads Liverpool to 5-2 win over Roma in Champions League semis April 24, 2018 | 4:49 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
The Patriots are expected be busier than usual in this year's draft April 24, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Mitch Moreland, Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Could the Red Sox win 100 games this year? April 24, 2018 | 3:33 PM
Big D Draft Football
Patriots
What you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft April 24, 2018 | 3:20 PM
Molly Crellin with her two daughters
Marathon
'Seeing their strength has made me a stronger person' April 24, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart cleared to play in Celtics-Bucks Game 5 April 24, 2018 | 10:53 AM
Frederik Andersen
Bruins
What the Maple Leafs and Bruins had to say about playing in the wake of tragedy in Toronto April 24, 2018 | 10:20 AM
epa04328200 Liverpool fans sing before the friendly match between AS Roma and Liverpool held at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 23 July 2014. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Soccer
Liverpool-Roma showcases Boston's soccer culture April 24, 2018 | 10:04 AM
Russell Westbrook
NBA
Mitt Romney taunts Russell Westbrook in Thunder-Jazz game April 24, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs
Bruins
2 reasons why the Bruins couldn't eliminate Toronto in Game 6 April 24, 2018 | 8:27 AM
Jaylen Brown shoots during the second half of Game 4 in the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 104-102.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown could join an exclusive list in Celtics history April 24, 2018 | 6:57 AM
Brad Marchand of the Bruins skates against Ron Hainsey of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 loss to the Maple Leafs April 24, 2018 | 6:49 AM
Babe Ruth
MLB
2 bats, 1 home run: Which one did Babe Ruth use to hit his 60th homer in 1927? April 24, 2018 | 4:38 AM
Jerome Robinson
College Sports
These 13 college prospects are awaiting their NBA future April 24, 2018 | 3:36 AM
Jae Crowder Carmelo Anthony
NBA
Jae Crowder ejected in Utah's chippy win over the Thunder April 24, 2018 | 3:33 AM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-1 to force Game 7 April 23, 2018 | 10:26 PM
Colin Kaepernick
NFL
Pete Carroll says the Seahawks are still open to considering Colin Kaepernick April 23, 2018 | 7:40 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart could return earlier than expected April 23, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Canada Van Hits Pedestrians
NHL
Maple Leafs issue statement following deadly incident in Toronto April 23, 2018 | 6:43 PM
Bruins Maple Leafs Hockey
Bruins
Live updates from Game 6 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series April 23, 2018 | 6:29 PM
Gianni Infantino
Soccer
FIFA president seeks rare emergency meeting amid $25 billion offer April 23, 2018 | 6:20 PM
Dave Dombrowski Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox one of two teams on track to pay luxury tax April 23, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Gronkowski horse
Horse Racing
At least one Gronkowski is going to be missing the Kentucky Derby April 23, 2018 | 5:06 PM
Soccer
Underdog spirit drives Liverpool, Roma to Champions League semifinal April 23, 2018 | 3:39 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Which NFL teams may be willing to trade down with the Patriots? April 23, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Sam Darnold
College Sports
7 quarterback prospects and their biggest weaknesses ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft April 23, 2018 | 3:16 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Don Yee says Tom Brady 'expected' to be back in 2018 April 23, 2018 | 2:03 PM