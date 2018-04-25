Betts hits 2 HRs to power Red Sox to 4-3 win over Blue Jays

By
PAUL ATTFIELD
AP,
April 25, 2018

TORONTO (AP) — Mookie Betts homered twice and drove in three runs as the Boston Red Sox snapped their season-high three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Boston improved to 6-1 in one-run games and got their 18th win of the season, tying the franchise record for victories before May 1.

Betts got the Red Sox on the scoreboard with leadoff homer in the first — his third such shot of the season — over the left-field fence. He then put the Red Sox in front for good in the seventh, taking reliever Danny Barnes (1-1) deep over the right-field wall for his eighth homer of the season, an opposite-field, two-run shot that also drove in Brock Holt.

Betts now has six home runs and seven RBIs in his last seven games, and has reached base in each of his last 19 games against the Blue Jays.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings — his longest outing of the season. Boston has won all of his four starts this season.

One night after giving up a walk-off home run to Curtis Granderson, closer Craig Kimbrel worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Aaron Sanchez lasted six innings for the Blue Jays, giving up just three hits and two runs, while striking out eight.

Yangervis Solarte hit his sixth home run of the season into the second deck of left field in the sixth inning to give Toronto its only lead of the game at 3-2.

After falling behind in the first on Betts’ first homer, the Blue Jays took advantage of a fielding error to tie the score as Rafael Devers’s errant throw to first baseman Hanley Ramirez allowed Steve Pearce to scurry home from second.

The Red Sox jumped back in front in the fifth inning. After Sanchez walked the first batter and hit the second, Holt then struck a drive to left field, scoring Jackie Bradley Jr.

After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled and stole second in the bottom half, Pearce dropped a hit into shallow left field, allowing the rookie to score and tie it 2-2.

Solarte then crushed the first pitch he saw from Rodriguez into the second deck in left field one inning later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts might be in the Boston lineup Friday, but lost his chance for another rehab appearance with Triple-A Pawtucket’s game rained out on Wednesday and the team off Thursday. Manager Alex Cora said Bogaerts would visit the doctor before making a determination on his availability. He has been out since fracturing his ankle on April 8.

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson should be ready to begin a rehab assignment later this week, according to manager John Gibbons. The former AL MVP has been out since April 10 with right shoulder inflammation. … SS Troy Tulowitzki has been cleared to begin light baseball activities, according to a team spokesperson. Tulowitzki, currently on the 60-day DL after having bone spurs removed from both feet during spring training, will be monitored and re-evaluated after four weeks.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-1, 1.86) takes the mound for the series finale looking to improve on his 4-1 record with a 0.96 ERA in seven appearances in Toronto.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-1, 5.32) is looking for his first win against the Red Sox since June 5, 2016, after going 0-1 against them in four starts last season.

