Joe Kelly’s suspension appeal is denied
He will miss about a week.
TORONTO — Joe Kelly became a hero to Red Sox fans when he threw at Tyler Austin of the Yankees April 11 and urged him to charge the mound. Now he’ll pay the price.
Major League Baseball turned down Kelly’s appeal of a six-game suspension Thursday. He will not be eligible to play again until Wednesday.
Until then, the Sox will have a 24-man roster.
