Martinez’s 3-run homer lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays 5-4

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. –The Associated Press
By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
April 26, 2018

TORONTO (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer, Chris Sale won for the first time in three starts and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Thursday night.

Andrew Benitendi had two hits and an RBI for the Red Sox, who returned home after a 6-3 trip. The Red Sox are a major league-best 19-5, including 7-1 in one-run games.

Justin Smoak and Devon Travis hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, who have lost five of seven.

Red Sox infielder Brock Holt was replaced after injuring his left hamstring while running during a third-inning double. Holt slowed between first and second and reached for the back of his leg. Holt has four doubles in four games and is hitting 16 for 34 (.471) during a nine-game hitting streak.

Advertisement

.Sale (2-1) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings to improve to 5-1 in eight games at Toronto, where his ERA rose from 0.96 to 1.36. He struck out 35 over 22 scoreless innings at Rogers Centre last year.

Carson Smith got two outs, Matt Barnes worked 1 1/3 innings hitless innings and Craig Kimbrel got three straight outs for his seventh save in as many chances, finishing a six-hitter.

Ken Pillar’s first-inning sacrifice fly ended Sale’s 23-inning scoreless streak and Travis made it 2-0 in the second with his first home run this season.

Benintendi’s RBI double in the third cut the deficit, but Smoak boosted the lead to 3-1 in the bottom half with his first home run since April 1.

Rafael Devers hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Martinez put Boston ahead 5-3 with a two-out drive in the fifth off Marco Estrada (2-2), who allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings. Estrada has given up 14 earned runs in his past three starts, raising his ERA from 2.77 to 6.00.

Teoscar Hernandez chased Smith with a two-out RBI double in the seventh, and Barnes struck out Smoak to strand the potential tying run at second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Advertisement

Red Sox: Mookie Betts made his first appearance in center field since 2015. … Manager Alex Cora said SS Xander Bogaerts (left ankle) remains on track to rejoin the Red Sox on Friday. “I talked to him today and he was very upbeat,” Cora said. “Looking forward to having him back at shortstop and the middle of the lineup.”

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (0-0, 7.36) starts the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay on Friday. It will be the second start of the season for Pomeranz, who missed the first 18 games with a forearm injury. LHP Blake Snell (3-1, 2.54) starts for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (0-2, 8.55) will be on the mound for the opener of a three-game series against Texas. Stroman has allowed at least four earned runs in all four starts this season. LHP Mike Minor (1-1, 3.86) starts for the Rangers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NFL
Jets draft USC quarterback Sam Darnold with No. 3 pick April 26, 2018 | 8:48 PM
Baker Mayfield Oklahoma Sooners
NFL
Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield with No. 1 in NFL draft April 26, 2018 | 8:24 PM
Tyler Austin, Joe Kelly,
MLB
Yankee Tyler Austin's suspension cut from 5 games to 4 April 26, 2018 | 7:46 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Bear Duker, a marketing manager for strategic partnerships at DraftKings, works at his computer at the company headquarters in Boston. Gambling analysts said the daily fantasy sports company has struggled to break out in the UK since it launched to fanfare there in February 2016. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Sports News
House votes to make fantasy sports permanently legal in Massachusetts April 26, 2018 | 7:37 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Bruins
The NHL reportedly asked the Bruins to tell Brad Marchand to quit licking people April 26, 2018 | 5:25 PM
Yawkey Way is closed to traffic on Red Sox game days.
Red Sox
Where does the name Jersey Street come from? April 26, 2018 | 5:16 PM
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly loses his appeal of his 6-game suspension April 26, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Shahid Khan Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan makes $800 million offer to buy Wembley Stadium April 26, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Roger Goodell NFL Draft
Patriots
Live updates from the 2018 NFL Draft April 26, 2018 | 4:21 PM
Tyler Austin, Joe Kelly
Red Sox
Joe Kelly’s suspension appeal is denied April 26, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Boston Bruins David Pastrnak
Bruins
Here's the schedule for the Bruins-Lightning series April 26, 2018 | 3:39 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning
Bruins
5 things to know about the Tampa Bay Lightning April 26, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Tuukka Rask, Yanni Gourde
Bruins
In the tug-of-war of his criticism, Tuukka Rask still needs to be better April 26, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Nick Caserio
Patriots
3 things to know about the Patriots' Nick Caserio April 26, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Jay Larranaga
Celtics
Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga interviews for Knicks job April 26, 2018 | 1:41 PM
Yawkey Way
Red Sox
Yawkey Foundations: 'We are deeply disappointed with today’s decision' April 26, 2018 | 1:16 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Rays-Red Sox series April 26, 2018 | 1:08 PM
Sports News
Ball brothers, slowed by injuries, leaving Lithuanian club April 26, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), right wing David Pastrnak and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate Pastrnak's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara connects the DeBrusk family in a very NHL way April 26, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Jarvis Green (97,left), has Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning .
Patriots
A former Patriots player remembers Bill Belichick's post-draft advice April 26, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Local
A deaf softball pitcher was kicked off Newbury College’s team. Now she’s suing April 26, 2018 | 11:03 AM
Yawkey Way
Red Sox
Yawkey Way is officially reverting to Jersey Street April 26, 2018 | 10:48 AM
NFL
NFL finds no evidence of inappropriate questions to running back Derrius Guice April 26, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he's feeling 'super, super pliable' April 26, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Kolton Miller
Patriots
Here are some of the prospects the Patriots have met with April 26, 2018 | 8:34 AM
The Bruins salute the crowd at the end of Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs April 26, 2018 | 6:42 AM
Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara, Matt Grzelcyk
Bruins
Tuukka Rask stood tall, out-dueled Frederick Andersen in the third period April 26, 2018 | 6:33 AM
Cedi Osman, LeBron James
NBA
Pacers believe LeBron James goaltended on block in final seconds April 26, 2018 | 12:18 AM
Hawks Budenholzer Basketball
NBA
Mike Budenholzer out as coach of Atlanta Hawks April 25, 2018 | 11:36 PM
Red Sox Blue Jays Baseball
Red Sox
Betts hits 2 HRs to power Red Sox to 4-3 win over Blue Jays April 25, 2018 | 10:37 PM