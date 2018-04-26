Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly loses his appeal of his 6-game suspension

He'll begin serving the suspension Thursday night against Toronto.

Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after Austin charged the mound during an April 11 game. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
5:12 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Joe Kelly’s appeal of a six-game suspension was denied by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, and the Boston pitcher started serving the penalty on Thursday night against Toronto.

Kelly was disciplined for twice throwing at the New York Yankees’ Tyler Austin on April 11. Austin charged the mound and was suspended five games, a penalty still under appeal.

Kelly has a 3.09 ERA in 11 games this season. After allowing four runs in one-third of an inning in an opening-day loss to Tampa Bay, Kelly has not allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings. Boston will have to play with 24 active players during the suspension.

 

