Where does the name Jersey Street come from?

The contentious battle over the origins of Yawkey Way's name finally came to an end this week. But what about the street's new name?

Yawkey Way is closed to traffic on Red Sox game days.
Yawkey Way will return to its original name, Jersey Street. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images, File
By
5:16 PM

It’s settled: Yawkey Way is going back to its old name, Jersey Street.

The decision was unanimously approved by a Boston city commission Thursday, after the long-running debate over the allegations of racism against former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey finally crested.

Now there’s a new question: How did Jersey Street get its name? And why?

Yawkey Way had only been Yawkey Way since 1977, a year after its namesake died. But it went by its original name for at least 80 years prior, predating Fenway Park back to the 19th century, when the Back Bay was gradually converted from a tidal marshland to an actual neighborhood.

Advertisement

As the Back Bay was filled in, city planners had to pick names for the new streets.

Back Bay street grid —Wikimedia Commons

“They wanted to emulate London and Paris and the basic grid plan of the mid-19th century grand European cities,” Anthony Sammarco, a prominent local author and historian, recently told WBGH.

According to Sammarco, the long streets running east-to-west, roughly parallel with the Charles River, were given names, such as Newbury, referencing Boston’s Puritan roots. The cross streets, however, were named to project the city’s chic future aspirations, as they tried to attract Boston’s wealthy elites to buy property in the new neighborhood.

Thus, Sammarco said that — running east-to-west alphabetically from the Common — those cross roads were named after British aristocrats: Arlington, Berkeley, Clarendon, Exeter, Fairfield, Gloucester, and Hereford. With the exception of Fairfield, all of the names linked back to British earls, the third-highest ranking noble title in the United Kingdom’s peerage system.

“They were trying to create a connection to the aristocracy of Britain,” he told WGBH.

The pattern continues after Mass. Ave. with Ipswich, Jersey, Kilmarnock, and Miner streets, all of which were also named after earls.

Jersey is a small self-governing island in the English Channel, 12 miles off the coast of Normandy, France. Though British in culture and one of three Crown dependencies, it is not technically part of the United Kingdom. There have been 10 earls of Jersey since the mid-17th century.

Advertisement

Sammarco told WGBH that the Back Bay streets were named more after the titles than the particular individuals holding them at the time. However, after being contacted by WGBH, the current Earl of Jersey, William Villiers, who is in fact on Twitter, confirmed that Jersey Street would have been named at the time after the 7th Earl of Jersey, Victor Child Villiers.

A British banker and Conservative politician, Villiers lived from 1845 to 1915 and served as the governor of the Australian state of New South Wales.

“Coincidentally he was known as the Red Earl,” Villiers, the current earl, tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Red Sox owner John Henry (who also owns The Boston Globe and Boston.com) suggested last year he would have liked to see Yawkey Way renamed after retired slugger David Ortiz. However, city rules prohibited the street from being named after a living person. So, with the agreement of the street’s abutters, Henry requested the city change it back to its original name.

And while not everyone was happy about the official decision Thursday, the move did at least convert one new Red Sox fan overseas.

TOPICS: Red Sox Local
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston, MA: 4/11/18: Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly punches the Yankees Tyler Austin after he charged the mound in the 7th inning. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly loses his appeal of his 6-game suspension April 26, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Shahid Khan Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Jaguars owner Shahid Khan makes $800 million offer to buy Wembley Stadium April 26, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Tyler Austin, Joe Kelly
Red Sox
Joe Kelly’s suspension appeal is denied April 26, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Boston Bruins David Pastrnak
Bruins
Here's the schedule for the Bruins-Lightning series April 26, 2018 | 3:39 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning
Bruins
5 things to know about the Tampa Bay Lightning April 26, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Tuukka Rask, Yanni Gourde
Bruins
In the tug-of-war of his criticism, Tuukka Rask still needs to be better April 26, 2018 | 2:13 PM
Nick Caserio
Patriots
3 things to know about the Patriots' Nick Caserio April 26, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Jay Larranaga
Celtics
Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga interviews for Knicks job April 26, 2018 | 1:41 PM
Yawkey Way
Red Sox
Yawkey Foundations: 'We are deeply disappointed with today’s decision' April 26, 2018 | 1:16 PM
Drew Pomeranz
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Rays-Red Sox series April 26, 2018 | 1:08 PM
Sports News
Ball brothers, slowed by injuries, leaving Lithuanian club April 26, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), right wing David Pastrnak and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrate Pastrnak's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara connects the DeBrusk family in a very NHL way April 26, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Jarvis Green (97,left), has Colts' quarterback Peyton Manning .
Patriots
A former Patriots player remembers Bill Belichick's post-draft advice April 26, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Local
A deaf softball pitcher was kicked off Newbury College’s team. Now she’s suing April 26, 2018 | 11:03 AM
Yawkey Way
Red Sox
Yawkey Way is officially reverting to Jersey Street April 26, 2018 | 10:48 AM
NFL
NFL finds no evidence of inappropriate questions to running back Derrius Guice April 26, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski says he's feeling 'super, super pliable' April 26, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Kolton Miller
Patriots
Here are some of the prospects the Patriots have met with April 26, 2018 | 8:34 AM
The Bruins salute the crowd at the end of Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs April 26, 2018 | 6:42 AM
Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara, Matt Grzelcyk
Bruins
Tuukka Rask stood tall, out-dueled Frederick Andersen in the third period April 26, 2018 | 6:33 AM
Cedi Osman, LeBron James
NBA
Pacers believe LeBron James goaltended on block in final seconds April 26, 2018 | 12:18 AM
Hawks Budenholzer Basketball
NBA
Mike Budenholzer out as coach of Atlanta Hawks April 25, 2018 | 11:36 PM
Red Sox Blue Jays Baseball
Red Sox
Betts hits 2 HRs to power Red Sox to 4-3 win over Blue Jays April 25, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Torey Krug
Bruins
Bruins score four goals in the third period, top Maple Leafs 7-4 in Game 7 April 25, 2018 | 10:31 PM
UCLA offensive lineman Kolton Miller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Patriots
The player most mock drafts predict the Patriots will select April 25, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Torey Krug
Bruins
Live updates from Game 7 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series April 25, 2018 | 6:49 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What time will the Patriots make their first-round NFL Draft picks? April 25, 2018 | 6:23 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 7 April 25, 2018 | 6:12 PM
NFL
Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell chatty and chummy at draft event April 25, 2018 | 5:26 PM
Caster Semenya
Olympics
Track’s new gender rules could exclude some female athletes April 25, 2018 | 5:22 PM