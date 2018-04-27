Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts, place Brock Holt on 10-day DL

The Red Sox made it official, activating Xander Bogaerts from the 10-day disabled list and inserting him into the lineup for Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. To make room on the roster, Brock Holt was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

Bogaerts has been out since cracking a bone in his left foot April 8. He played one rehabilitation game for Triple A Pawtucket before a second was rained out. He was hitting .368 with a 1.111 OPS in nine games before the injury.

Holt exited Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays in Toronto after straining his hamstring while running out a double. He has hit .340 with a .400 on-base percentage, 6 doubles, 1 home run, and 7 RBIs over 16 games this season, reaching base in each of his 14 starts.