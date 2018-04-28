Red Sox fall victim to scorching hot Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Wilson Ramos went deep again and scored on Denard Span’s inside-the-park homer, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 12-6 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive victory.

It’s the longest win streak for Tampa Bay since taking nine in a row in July 2014. The resurgent Rays have won nine of 10 overall to move within one game of .500 at 12-13.

Johnny Field and Carlos Gomez also connected for Tampa Bay, and Matt Duffy finished with four hits. Field’s three-run drive in the ninth was his first career homer.

Ramos belted a two-run shot in the third against David Price, extending his homer streak to three games.

Boston lost for the fifth time in seven games. It also had to replace star outfielder Mookie Betts after the fourth inning due to tightness in his right hamstring.

Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox, and Price (2-3) was charged with six runs, five earned, and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against his first major league team.

Ryan Yarbrough (1-1) got the win with four innings in relief of rookie starter Yonny Chirinos, who recorded just six outs.

Gomez’s leadoff drive in the seventh made it 7-5, and Fields extended Tampa Bay’s lead with a drive to left against Brian Johnson.

The first of the Rays’ three homers never left the park. Ramos led off the second with a double and scored when Span’s sinking line drive got past Jackie Bradley Jr. and rolled slowly to the wall in center. Span was already at third by the time Andrew Benintendi got over from left and fielded the ball.

Initially called a three-base error on Bradley, the call was changed the following inning and Price was tagged with two earned runs.

The Rays added two more in the third when Ramos drove a 0-2 pitch from Price out to left after a double by C.J. Cron.

The Red Sox loaded the bases with nobody out in the first and third but got just one run in each inning. Benintendi hit a leadoff double in the third, Hanley Ramirez singled and J.D. Martinez drew a walk to load the bases for Xander Bogaerts, who delivered an RBI single to left. That was all for Chirinos. Yarbrough prevented any further damage with a pair of strikeouts and a soft liner by Nunez to shortstop.

Chirinos was charged with three runs and six hits. He walked two, struck out three and threw two wild pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Ramos left after a single in the seventh. The Rays said it was a precautionary move because of tightness in his legs.

Red Sox: RHP Steven Wright (knee surgery) was reinstated from the disabled list, and then placed on the restricted list so he can serve a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

UP NEXT

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash said he would name Sunday’s starter after Saturday’s game.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (4-0, 1.93 ERA) struck out a season-high nine over seven innings Tuesday at Toronto, but did not factor in the decision.