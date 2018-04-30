Sandy Leon’s opposite-field, go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning lifted the Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Rays on Sunday. On Monday night, the Celtics take on the 76ers in Game 1 at 8 p.m., while the Bruins face the Lightning in Game 2 at 7 p.m.

Joe Kelly serves his suspension in the Fenway bleachers

The Red Sox pitcher is eligible to return from his six-game suspension, which stemmed from the brawl against the Yankees, on Wednesday. In the meantime, he’s trading the dugout for the bleachers and wherever else he can create some good-luck for his team.

According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Kelly is not allowed to sit in any team-sponsored areas, so the clubhouse, dugout, and press box are off limits. During Friday night’s game, the pitcher left his Green Monster seats and roamed around the ballpark. He did the same on Sunday as his teammates struggled to get on the board early.

“I was in the suite, and we weren’t getting any runs, and we were losing, so I moved and went out to the bleachers. We got a couple of runs,” Kelly said. “I moved to another location, and that didn’t work, so I moved to the Sam Adams Party Deck, and we ended up getting the runs. Then I watched the rest, when Craig [Kimbrel] came in, from the State Street Pavilion. I had to change locations. I was getting superstitious.”

The superstition paid off for the right-handed nomad as Boston rallied back for a 4-3 victory. What did Kelly learn from his tour of Fenway Park?

“There are no bad seats. There are literally no bad seats,” Kelly said. “I sat way far away, and everything looked good. I’m like, ‘I can watch the game here.’ It’s not that far away. It’s a good point of view everywhere.”

What the Celtics had to say about their upcoming series against the 76ers: Boston and Philadelphia kick off their second-round matchup on Monday, and Celtics forward Marcus Morris, a Philly native, isn’t expecting any hometown support from the 76ers faithful during Round 2.

“I’m expecting the same treatment as far as them not even caring that I’m from Philadelphia,” he said after practice on Sunday. “I really don’t care either, when I’m competing against them.” (Boston.com)

5 things to know about Christian Sam, one of the Patriots’ newest linebackers: The Patriots picked up Sam with the 178th pick in the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 244-pound linebacker, whose strict diet and yoga hobby might make him a candidate for the TB12 method, denied the scouting reports that said he doesn’t love to practice. (Boston.com)

Here’s the latest on Jaylen Brown’s hamstring injury: The 21-year-old limped to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday night’s Game 7 win over the Bucks. Head coach Brad Stevens said Brown is “doubtful” for Monday night, but the forward is doing everything he can to come back.

“I probably haven’t taken a pill in over 10 years, but they’ve got me taking anti-inflammatories and stuff like that,” he told reporters. “So just whatever it takes because I wouldn’t miss this next series for the world.” (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: