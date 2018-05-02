Jorge Soler’s homer lifts Royals over Red Sox in 13 innings

Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity for the first time in eight tries this season.

Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler watches the flight of the ball on his three-run home run off Brian Johnson during the 13th inning. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
12:09 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Gordon hit a tying home run off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer against Brian Johnson in the 13th and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Boston led 3-2 before Gordon’s one-out drive off Kimbrel, who was trying for his 299th save but instead blew an opportunity for the first time in eight tries this season.

Jon Jay had four singles and a sacrifice fly in the 12th that put Kansas City up 4-3. But Eduardo Nunez homered against Kelvin Herrera (1-0) in the bottom half.

Advertisement

Gordon and Whit Merrifield singled off Johnson (1-1) ahead of Soler’s homer over the Green Monster.

Mitch Moreland singled leading off the bottom half against Burch Smith, who hit Xander Bogaerts with a pitch. Rafael Devers hit into a forceout, Brian Flynn relieved and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a run-scoring groundout. Christian Vazquez singled in a run, but Flynn got the first save of his five-year big league career when Nunez flied out to the center-field wall.

Chris Sale struck out six while allowing two runs — one earned — and five hits in seven innings. He was in position to win consecutive starts for the first time this season.

Jakob Junis pitched five scoreless innings for Kansas City before Boston tied the score in the sixth on Moreland’s homer and Bradley’s RBI single.

Brad Keller threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh.

Alcides Escobar hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and the Royals took a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Lucas Duda got caught in a rundown while trying to steal second and Jay, who began the play on second, was able to come home.

Trainer’s room

Royals: DH Mike Moustakas was out of the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch on his right forearm in the first inning Monday. He came off the bench in the 10th and grounded out while pinch hitting for Cheslor Cuthbert.

Advertisement

Red Sox: RF Mookie Betts (tight right hamstring) was out of the lineup a third straight game because of a tight right hamstring that forced him out Saturday. Betts took over in right field in the ninth.

Up next

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (0-3, 5.40 ERA) makes his team-high seventh start, still searching for his first win. Duffy is 0-4 in six starts against Boston, the only AL team he has yet to beat.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (0-1, 7.27) gets his third start of the season after missing the first 18 games with a forearm injury.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Drake Toronto Raptors
NBA
Tempers flare between Kendrick Perkins and Drake in Raptors-Cavs Game 1 May 1, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Clay Buchholz
MLB
Clay Buchholz released from minor league contract May 1, 2018 | 9:02 PM
MLB
Mariners, A's to play next season's MLB opener in Japan May 1, 2018 | 8:05 PM
College Sports
The annual Harvard-Yale football game will be played at Fenway in November May 1, 2018 | 4:32 PM
March 26 1975 / Globe Staff Photo by Dan Goshtigian / The Celtics John Halicek, Don Nelson, and Dave Cowens rest during the game against New Orleans.
Celtics
This former Celtics star retired to Hawaii, grows his own weed, and plays poker with Owen Wilson May 1, 2018 | 3:58 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: New Big Three did it again for Celtics in Game 1 May 1, 2018 | 3:46 PM
The elite women's start of the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Why the 5th-place woman in the Boston Marathon didn't get $15,000 May 1, 2018 | 3:29 PM
Patriots logo
Patriots
Texans hire Patriots national scout James Liipfert May 1, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Roger Goodell
Patriots
Patriots reportedly had interest in trading up to get Baker Mayfield May 1, 2018 | 12:39 PM
Jim Gray and Tom Brady at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
Patriots
Tom Brady speaks out about Bill Belichick, Malcolm Butler, and his status with the Patriots May 1, 2018 | 12:36 PM
Carlos Gray
NFL
Former Green Bay Packers player shot to death in Alabama May 1, 2018 | 10:27 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
How the Bruins reacted to the 'unacceptable' missed slashing call in Game 2 May 1, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Bill Belichick at Georgia's Pro Day before the 2018 draft.
Patriots
What experts are saying about the Patriots' draft May 1, 2018 | 8:48 AM
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Tennis
Wimbledon singles champions to get more than $3 million May 1, 2018 | 8:46 AM
Brad Marchand of the Bruins and Anton Stralman of the Tampa Bay Lightning fight for the puck during Game 2.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' loss to the Lightning in Game 2 May 1, 2018 | 7:59 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' decisive Game 1 win against the 76ers May 1, 2018 | 7:44 AM
Joel Embiid
Celtics
Joel Embiid on his 31-point performance: 'We lost, so it doesn't matter' May 1, 2018 | 6:52 AM
Celtics
Rozier, Tatum help the Celtics beat the 76ers 117-101 in Game 1 April 30, 2018 | 10:52 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NHL
Jimmy Garoppolo pumped up the San Jose Sharks before Game 3 April 30, 2018 | 10:38 PM
Bruins
Lightning rebound to beat Bruins 4-2 in Game 2 April 30, 2018 | 10:33 PM
Boston Red Sox players, from left, Brian Johnson, Xander Bogaerts, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Nunez and Rafael Devers celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals 10-6 during a baseball game in Boston, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
What a month: Red Sox complete best April with win over KC April 30, 2018 | 10:30 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady catches a ball during a practice Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Tom Brady takes the fifth on question about the Patriots April 30, 2018 | 9:34 PM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell got a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd at Game 1 April 30, 2018 | 9:22 PM
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Patriots
Meet Ja’Whaun Bentley, one of the Patriots' new linebackers April 30, 2018 | 8:14 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
Terry Rozier wore a Drew Bledsoe jersey before Game 1 against the 76ers April 30, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Celtics
Celtics' Jaylen Brown out Game 1 vs. 76ers with hamstring injury April 30, 2018 | 8:05 PM
Soccer
Trump wants African countries to support North American World Cup bid April 30, 2018 | 7:54 PM
Danny Etling
Patriots
Meet Danny Etling, the Patriots' newest quarterback April 30, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Boston Bruins v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Two
Bruins
Live updates from Game 2 of the Bruins-Lightning series April 30, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Ryan Izzo
Patriots
5 things to know about Ryan Izzo, the Patriots' newest tight end April 30, 2018 | 6:46 PM