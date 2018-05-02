Mookie Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4

It was the fourth three-homer game for Betts.

Mookie Betts Gatorade shower
Mookie Betts who led Boston to a 5-4 victory with three home runs. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
4:26 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history. Betts also became the first player in major league history with four three-homer games before turning 26, according to STATS.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Advertisement

Danny Duffy (0-4) was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-1) worked six innings, giving up all three runs of his runs in the first two frames. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save and 299th of his career a day after his first blown opportunity this season.

Unlike most of the early season games in Fenway Park, there was a summer-like feel with a game-time temperature of 86 degrees under bright-blue skies.

Betts led off the fourth with a drive to center for his ninth homer of the season. Hanley Ramirez walked with one out and Martinez followed with a drive to center, tying it at 3.

Betts connected again in the fifth, sending a drive just inside the left-field foul pole into the Green Monster seats. His third homer of the game also came against Duffy, driving a 1-2 pitch over the wall in center in the seventh.

Kansas City closed to 5-4 on Cuthbert’s homer in the eighth, but the Red Sox closed it out from there.

The umpiring crew had four calls overturned — including two by first-base umpire Fieldin Culbreth.

Trainer’s room

Royals: 3B Mike Moustakas returned to the starting lineup after just pinch-hitting on Tuesday. He was hit on the right forearm by a pitch in the series opener.

Advertisement

Red Sox: Betts started for the first time since leaving Saturday’s game with a tight right hamstring. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the family medical leave list and RHP Marcus Walden was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Manager Alex Cora doesn’t know if the lefty will miss his turn in the rotation.

Get back

The Royals scored a strange run in the first.

With Jorge Soler on second and Whit Merrifield on third and one out, Salvador Perez hit a fly ball near the triangle in center.

Merrifield waved Soler back as he raced home. Soler was doubled up.

Perez was credited with a sacrifice fly because Merrifield crossed before the double play was completed.

Allowed back

Boston right-hander Joe Kelly returned after serving a six-game suspension for his part in a brawl with the Yankees last month. He pitched one scoreless inning.

Up next

Royals: LHP Eric Skoglund (1-2, 6.23 ERA) starts Thursday afternoon at home against Detroit. He allowed one run in a career-high seven innings in his previous start.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (2-3, 3.78 ERA) starts Thursday night at Texas in the opener of a 10-game trip, tying the club’s longest this season. He is 4-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 14 career starts against the Rangers.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Another three-homer game gives Mookie Betts a Red Sox record May 2, 2018 | 3:42 PM
LeBron James, Stephen Curry
NBA
Cavaliers and Warriors take big steps to another rematch May 2, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Eric Reid San Francisco 49ers
NFL
Eric Reid files grievance against NFL, saying owners are keeping him out May 2, 2018 | 3:28 PM
David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
The Bruins will play two preseason games in China May 2, 2018 | 2:55 PM
Jay Wright
College Sports
What Jay Wright has been up to since Villanova's NCAA title May 2, 2018 | 2:55 PM
Super Bowl LI tickets
Super Bowl
Super Bowl tickets: Who gets them and how May 2, 2018 | 2:45 PM
Trevor Bauer
MLB
After Twitter battle, Trevor Bauer says pitchers should be able to use sticky substances on ball May 2, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Tommy Wingels
Bruins
Bruins swap in Tommy Wingels for Tim Schaller to beef up fourth line May 2, 2018 | 1:44 PM
Joe Kelly
Red Sox
Joe Kelly defends his stance there's not a bad seat in Fenway Park May 2, 2018 | 1:27 PM
Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
The Bruins don’t know why Patrice Bergeron keeps getting tossed from faceoffs May 2, 2018 | 12:51 PM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Celtics
How much has Terry Rozier’s scoring increased this season? May 2, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
The Celtics are using position-less basketball to slow 'The Process' May 2, 2018 | 11:46 AM
NHL
NHL taking a look at Tom Wilson hit on Pittsburgh's Zach Aston-Reese May 2, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Christian Vazquez Alex Cora
Red Sox
Christian Vazquez broke an obscure baseball rule Tuesday May 2, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Soccer
Rome protects monuments ahead of Liverpool match May 2, 2018 | 9:18 AM
Markelle Fultz
Celtics
Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz is not 'dead and buried' for Celtics series May 2, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Celtics
Antoine Walker made a bold prediction for the 76ers-Celtics series May 2, 2018 | 7:56 AM
Sean Kuraly
NHL
What NHL players had to say about their baseball-style goals May 2, 2018 | 2:39 AM
Giancarlo Stanton
MLB
There were more strikeouts than hits in a month for 1st time in MLB history May 2, 2018 | 2:04 AM
Lee Nguyen
Soccer
Revolution trade Lee Nguyen to Los Angeles for money May 2, 2018 | 12:30 AM
Jorge Soler
Red Sox
Jorge Soler's homer lifts Royals over Red Sox in 13 innings May 2, 2018 | 12:09 AM
Drake Toronto Raptors
NBA
Tempers flare between Kendrick Perkins and Drake in Raptors-Cavs Game 1 May 1, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Clay Buchholz
MLB
Clay Buchholz released from minor league contract May 1, 2018 | 9:02 PM
Trevor Bauer
MLB
Trevor Bauer starts Twitter spat over comments about Astros pitchers May 1, 2018 | 9:00 PM
MLB
Mariners, A's to play next season's MLB opener in Japan May 1, 2018 | 8:05 PM
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Horse Racing
2018 Kentucky Derby: Justify, defying the 'Curse of Apollo,' is early favorite May 1, 2018 | 7:33 PM
College Sports
The annual Harvard-Yale football game will be played at Fenway in November May 1, 2018 | 4:32 PM
March 26 1975 / Globe Staff Photo by Dan Goshtigian / The Celtics John Halicek, Don Nelson, and Dave Cowens rest during the game against New Orleans.
Celtics
This former Celtics star retired to Hawaii, grows his own weed, and plays poker with Owen Wilson May 1, 2018 | 3:58 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: New Big Three did it again for Celtics in Game 1 May 1, 2018 | 3:46 PM
The elite women's start of the 2018 Boston Marathon.
Marathon
Why the 5th-place woman in the Boston Marathon didn't get $15,000 May 1, 2018 | 3:29 PM