Another three-homer game gives Mookie Betts a Red Sox record

Mookie Betts
The Red Sox Mookie Betts rounds first base as he watches his bottom of the 7th inning home run, his third round tripper of the game, leave the yard. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Matt Pepin
3:42 PM

Outfielder Mookie Betts hit three home runs Wednesday to become the only Red Sox player with four career three-homer games.

Betts hit all three off Royals starter Danny Duffy, connecting in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings. Ted Williams was the previous Red Sox recold-holder for three-homer games.

It was Betts’s second three-homer game this season, and he became the first player to have four three-homer games through his age-25 season.

Betts also singled in his first at-bat Wednesday.

At 452 feet, his first home run was his longest measured by MLB’s Statcast system.

The numbers on all three, according to Statcast:

First HR: 107.2 m.p.h. exit velocity, 452 feet

Second HR: 97.8 m.p.h, 361 feet

Third HR: 103.7 m.p.h., 440 feet

