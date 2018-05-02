Another three-homer game gives Mookie Betts a Red Sox record

Outfielder Mookie Betts hit three home runs Wednesday to become the only Red Sox player with four career three-homer games.

Betts hit all three off Royals starter Danny Duffy, connecting in the fourth, fifth, and seventh innings. Ted Williams was the previous Red Sox recold-holder for three-homer games.

It was Betts’s second three-homer game this season, and he became the first player to have four three-homer games through his age-25 season.

Betts also singled in his first at-bat Wednesday.

At 452 feet, his first home run was his longest measured by MLB’s Statcast system.

The numbers on all three, according to Statcast:

First HR: 107.2 m.p.h. exit velocity, 452 feet

Second HR: 97.8 m.p.h, 361 feet

Third HR: 103.7 m.p.h., 440 feet