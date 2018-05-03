Manny Ramirez’s son to play pro baseball in Connecticut

In this April 27, 2015 photo, University of San Francisco first baseman Manny Ramirez Jr., son of former major league baseball player Manny Ramirez, poses for a photo during a workout in San Francisco. At times when Ramirez Jr. might need a little lift, coach Nino Giarratano need go no further than pulling out some old highlight videos of the first basemans famous father. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By
Matt Pepin
12:17 PM

The son of former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez will make his professional baseball debut for an independent league team in Connecticut.

Manny Ramirez Jr. is on the New Britain Bees, who play in the Atlantic League.

“His role is going to be as a bench player,’’ manager Wally Backman told the Hartford Courant. “He’ll see some playing time at first base as well.’’

Backman also said he expects Ramirez’s father to be “around quite a bit.’’

The 6-4, 210-pound Ramirez Jr., 22, played college baseball at the University of San Francisco from 2015 to 2017, where he batted .267 with 16 home runs as a senior.

The Bees begin their season Friday.

Manny Ramirez Jr. —New Britain Bees
