David Price allows 9 runs as the Rangers beat the Red Sox 11-5

David Price
Boston's David Price reacts after giving up two runs against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the third inning at Globe Life Park on May 3, 2018. –Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By
STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP,
May 3, 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nomar Mazara drove in five runs while homering in his third straight game and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox 11-5 on Thursday night, handing former AL Cy Young Award winner David Price his third loss in a row.

Mazara had a two-run double off Price (2-4) in the third and an inning later hit a towering three-run homer as the first batter after the Red Sox lefty was pulled from the game. Mazara’s sixth homer gave Texas a 10-3 lead.

Mookie Betts homered again for Boston, his MLB-leading 12th homer in the third coming a day after he went deep three times at Fenway Park against Kansas City. Betts also had a two-run double and a sacrifice fly as the Red Sox opened an 11-day, 10-game trip.

Texas scored at least 10 runs for the first time this season. The 11 are the most allowed by the Red Sox, whose 22-9 record is still the best in the majors.

Mike Minor (3-1), a full-time reliever for the Royals last year after missing two full seasons with shoulder issues, worked six innings. The right-hander struck out four, walked three and allowed three runs.

Price allowed nine runs, his most since 2013 with Tampa Bay, and seven of those were earned runs. He has been scored on 19 times (16 earned runs) over 17 innings during his three-game losing streak.

The last batter Price faced was rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who came back from a 1-2 count to draw a bases-loaded walk. Hector Velazquez, the reliever, immediately threw a wild pitch to allow a run before Mazara homered.

Trainer’s room

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said lefty Eduardo Rodriguez “most likely” will be back to make his scheduled start Saturday. Rodriguez was placed on the family medical leave list Wednesday. … INF Brock Holt (left hamstring) is set for early BP on Friday. He could then be ready for some at-bats in rehab games.

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre, now MLB’s active career leader at 3,075 hits with Ichiro Suzuki no longer on Seattle’s roster, and 2B Rougned Odor both took groundballs and BP before Thursday’s game. Both are out with left hamstring strains, Odor since April 10 and Beltre since April 25. “Beltre, he is progressing,” manager Jeff Banister said. “For him to go out and do some light jogging, and groundballs and taking BP on the field, that’s a good sign.”

Up next

In the second game of a four-game series, Boston right-hander Rick Porcello tries to start 5-0 for the second time in three seasons. Bartolo Colon (1-0), the 44-year-old right-hander for Texas, goes for his 242nd career win. Hall of Fame pitcher Juan Marichal’s 243 wins are the most for a player born in the Dominican Republic.

 

