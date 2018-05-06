Mookie Betts leaves game with bruised right shoulder

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mookie Betts left Sunday’s Red Sox game against the Texas Rangers in the second inning with a bruised right shoulder. He is day to day.

Betts singled to start the game. When Andrew Benintendi grounded to first base, Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman tagged the bag and threw to second. The throw hit Betts on his shoulder blade.

Betts stayed in the game and scored a run. But he flexed his arm after lining out in the second inning and was taken out of the game.