Mookie Betts and Duchess-to-be Meghan Markle are distant relatives

Mookie Betts celebrates after the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 14-1 on April 10. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
May 7, 2018

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts learned last week that he is a distant relative of Meghan Markle, the American actress who will wed Prince Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle. Their ancestors are from the same part of Alabama.

“I saw on television that they were getting married. But I had no idea we were related,’’ Betts said. “That’s not something you expect to hear, but it’s interesting.’’

Jim McNiff, an amateur genealogist from Burlington, uncovered the connection between Betts and Markle. According to the 1870 Federal Census, the population of a township in Madison County, Ala., included 22 adults and children with the surname Betts. In house No. 105, there was 17-year-old Joseph Betts. In house No. 107, 14-year-old Jacob Betts lived with his family.

