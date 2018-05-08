No David Price, but the Red Sox are still alright

David Price Red Sox
Red Sox starting pitcher David Price is pictured looking at his pitching hand as he heads off the mound on April 11. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
TYLER KEPNER
New York Times News Service,
May 8, 2018

Chris Sale is a spectator in the Bronx this week, just another guy who wishes he could play.

“It’s Red Sox and Yankees — there’s always going to be some want for this series,” Sale said Tuesday. “It’s got a lot of everything, the history, two good teams playing well, one of the toughest divisions in baseball. It’s going to pop out to people.”

It pops out so much that Major League Baseball is bringing the series to London next June. Alas, because Sale pitched for the Red Sox on Sunday, he will miss this edition — like another star Boston left-hander, David Price. The Red Sox sent Price to Boston for tests after he cut short a bullpen session Sunday because of numbness in his pitching hand.

Advertisement

“We’ve been taking care of these guys from day one — spring training, the first month of the season,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “And as soon as I heard what was going on, I think we’re better off for him to see what’s going on, do more tests and go from there and make a decision.”

Price felt the same sensation during his last start against the New York Yankees on a frosty April night at Fenway Park. He gave up four runs in one inning then, part of a five-start stretch in which his ERA is 8.22.

In theory, an injured or ineffective Price should be devastating to the Red Sox, who are paying him an average of $31 million per year through 2022. But he made just 11 starts last year and the Red Sox won the American League East — and that was with Rick Porcello leading the league in losses (17), hits allowed (236) and homers allowed (38).

Porcello will move up a day and start for Price on Wednesday (Eduardo Rodriguez goes on Thursday), and he is back to being one of baseball’s best, with a 2.14 ERA and an AL-best 9.2 strikeouts per walk. Porcello won the Cy Young Award in 2016 but has revamped his pitch mix since then, using more change-ups and sliders than ever. His sinker — a risky pitch in the age of the launch angle — is better, too.

Advertisement

“He’s in that sweet spot now,” said Brian Bannister, Boston’s assistant pitching coach. “He’s getting a lot of depth on his change-up and a lot of depth on his sinker.”

The Red Sox backed off their starters’ workloads in spring training, planning for October in February. In Boston’s four-game division series loss to Houston last fall, an exhausted Sale, Porcello and Drew Pomeranz lasted a combined 10 innings in their starts. The Astros hit .333 off the Red Sox in the series, and though they beat the Yankees in the next round, too, they hit just .187 in that series.

The Astros (2.66), the Yankees (3.43) and the Red Sox (3.45) had the three lowest ERAs in the American League coming into Tuesday’s games. All three teams should return to the postseason this year, but either the Yankees or the Red Sox will be consigned to a wild-card play-in game. As the season goes on — especially if these teams remain as good as they look now — that will create a layer of anxiety that never existed in the early 2000s, when the lone wild-card team was guaranteed to play in a division series.

“That’s definitely not going through my mind — it’s May, it’s way too early,” said Boston’s J.D. Martinez, who played in the wild-card game last October for the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Obviously there’s a danger to it, because it’s a one-game elimination. But it’s fun. That’s a game that is good for baseball. It makes it exciting.”

Advertisement

Martinez, who signed in February for five years and about $110 million, led the majors in slugging percentage last season for Detroit and Arizona. He has helped the Red Sox recharge their lineup, plugging into the power they were missing last season, after David Ortiz’s retirement, when they hit the fewest homers in the American League.

These Red Sox led the majors in slugging percentage before Tuesday’s game, at .460, with 13 homers from Mookie Betts and eight from Martinez. They also led the majors in doubles, with 85 — six more than any other AL team (the Yankees are in third with 75) — and were tied for sixth in homers, with 46.

“Home runs are cool, home runs are welcome,” said Cora, the Astros’ bench coach last season. “But one thing they’re doing is doing damage with two strikes, which I saw last year firsthand with the Astros. Mookie did it at Fenway three times. And when you can do it like that with two strikes, I don’t want to talk about momentum in baseball, but it seems like the opposition gets down a little bit when you can just keep the line moving.”

Cora was referring to Betts’ second three-homer game of the season, which came last week at Fenway against Kansas City’s Danny Duffy. Betts, 25, has four three-homer games in his career — more than Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth combined.

“He wants to get better every day,” Martinez said. “He’s hungry for information. I’ve been around the game for seven years now, and you just don’t see players of that caliber that want that. You see a lot of star players that have a lot of ability and think they know everything, and I don’t feel like he’s one of those. He’s one that wants to know why, and I think that’s huge.”

The why about this Red Sox season has been fairly easy to answer. Why have they been so dominant? They’re doing everything right, with a $31 million ace to spare.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce trusts the process — of elimination — for the 76ers in Game 5 May 9, 2018 | 9:11 AM
Scottie Pippen
Celtics
Scottie Pippen has a bold prediction for the Celtics' playoffs May 9, 2018 | 8:08 AM
NBA
'Have you met Meek?': 76ers billionaire owner on his friendship with the recently freed rapper May 9, 2018 | 8:06 AM
Jaylen Brown, Amir Johnson
Sports Q
Will the Celtics eliminate the Sixers in Game 5? May 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
NBA
Warriors reach fourth straight Western Conference finals May 9, 2018 | 2:18 AM
JAZZ-ROCKETS
NBA
Chris Paul scores 41 as Rockets eliminate Jazz 112-102 May 9, 2018 | 1:12 AM
Red Sox
Stanton, Judge lead Yankees past Red Sox 3-2 May 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
'Your health is more important than just a start or two starts right now' May 8, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Ben Simmons Marcus Smart
Celtics
76ers look to keep playoff hopes in Game 5 against Celtics May 8, 2018 | 5:41 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
Jason McCourty had no problem getting the Patriots jersey number he wanted May 8, 2018 | 4:47 PM
Rick Brunson
NBA
Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson resigns amid misconduct allegations May 8, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty in 2013.
Patriots
The McCourty twins tried to prank Patriots reporters during a joint press conference May 8, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Yankees-Red Sox London 2019 Baseball
Red Sox
The Yankees-Red Sox games in London next June could be two home-run derbies May 8, 2018 | 3:58 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
John Skipper, who abruptly left ESPN, has a new job May 8, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Roberto Osuna
MLB
Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault in Toronto May 8, 2018 | 2:35 PM
James Borrego
NBA
Hornets reportedly finalize deal with James Borrego to coach May 8, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
What Boston sports radio had to say about Brad Marchand's licking and Tuukka Rask's performance May 8, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Jordan Spieth
Golf
Defending champion Jordan Spieth to return to Travelers May 8, 2018 | 12:24 PM
NBA
Cavs reportedly not disciplining Rodney Hood for not entering game May 8, 2018 | 12:10 PM
WNBA-Ivy Leaguers Basketball
College Sports
A record 4 Ivy Leaguers are trying to make WNBA teams May 8, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Alex Rodriguez Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady was spotted with a Boston sports foe at the Met Gala May 8, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Celtics 76ers Basketball
Celtics
At least Game 4 put a little extra fire into the Celtics-76ers rivalry May 8, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Tuukka Rask Shawn Thornton
Bruins
Shawn Thornton defends 'polarizing' Tuukka Rask May 8, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Celtics
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' regrettable Game 4 loss against the 76ers May 8, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Braden Holtby, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Niskanen, Jakub Vrana
NHL
Capitals exorcise ghosts to reach Eastern Conference finals May 8, 2018 | 5:55 AM
LeBron James, OG Anunoby
NBA
Cavs oust Raptors, wait for East finals foe May 8, 2018 | 3:25 AM
Joel Embiid Terry Rozier
Celtics
Joel Embiid trolled Terry Rozier after their Game 4 altercation May 7, 2018 | 10:47 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 7: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gets into an altercation with Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics as Jayson Tatum #0 and Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers try to break them up in the second quarter during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Celtics
76ers hold off elimination, beat Celtics in Game 4, 103-92 May 7, 2018 | 8:46 PM
Celtics plane
Celtics
Celtics and JetBlue unveil team-branded plane May 7, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Bill Parcells New England Patriots
Patriots
Bill Parcells cautions against underestimating the Patriots May 7, 2018 | 4:47 PM