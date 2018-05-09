Alex Cora offered details on David Price’s injury
Price has carpal tunnel syndrome according to the Red Sox manager.
After Red Sox pitcher David Price was scratched from his Wednesday night start against the Yankees, manager Alex Cora gave an update on the status of the injured left-hander.
According to Cora, speaking in an interview on WEEI, Price has mild carpal tunnel syndrome. The team will have Price throw a bullpen session on Thursday before making any additional judgement on his status.
Cora added to WEEI that "hopefully Price makes his next start."
Price indicated that he felt a tingling sensation in his pitching hand prior to being scratched from his latest start. It’s the same issue that forced him out of a game against the Yankees in April.