Alex Cora offered details on David Price’s injury

Price has carpal tunnel syndrome according to the Red Sox manager.

David Price during his start on April 11, 2018.
David Price during his start on April 11, 2018. –The Associated Press
By
3:19 PM

After Red Sox pitcher David Price was scratched from his Wednesday night start against the Yankees, manager Alex Cora gave an update on the status of the injured left-hander.

According to Cora, speaking in an interview on WEEI, Price has mild carpal tunnel syndrome. The team will have Price throw a bullpen session on Thursday before making any additional judgement on his status.

Price indicated that he felt a tingling sensation in his pitching hand prior to being scratched from his latest start. It’s the same issue that forced him out of a game against the Yankees in April.

