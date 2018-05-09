Yankees rally past Red Sox 9-6 for 17-1 surge

New York (26-10) broke a tie with Boston for first place in the AL East and has sole possession of the best record in the majors for the first time since July 27, 2012.

New York Yankees' Neil Walker (14), watches as Gleyber Torres evades the tag by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, scoring on Brett Gardner's two-run triple during the eighth inning of a baseball game in New York, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Home plate umpire Cory Blaser watches the play. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Yankees' Neil Walker watches as Gleyber Torres evades the tag by Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, scoring on Brett Gardner's two-run triple during the eighth inning. –Kathy Willens / AP
By
JAKE SEINER
AP,
May 9, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner capped a slump-busting performance with a go-ahead, two-run triple off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning, Aaron Judge followed with a homer and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-6 Wednesday night for their 17th victory in 18 games.

Kimbrel (1-2) entered with two on and one out to face Gardner seeking the first five-out save of his career. Gardner drilled a full-count pitch into left-center, well over the head of center fielder Mookie Betts, who was playing shallow. Neil Walker scored easily from third and rookie Gleyber Torres raced from first and slid past a lunging tag attempted by catcher Christian Vazquez.

Advertisement

Judge followed with a line drive to center measured at 117 mph off the bat, his ninth homer of the season. He had three hits and three RBIs as New York won its eighth straight overall and 11th in a row at home.

Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his ninth save. J.D. Martinez got a hit off Chapman and ran into the closer trying to round first base. Martinez argued for interference, but the umpires held him at first on a grounder hit inside the bag. Chapman struck out Mitch Moreland to end it.

Gardner doubled and scored twice earlier in the game after manager Aaron Boone predicted he would soon break out. The Yankees’ speedy leadoff man had batted .147 without an extra-base hit over his previous 19 games, but Boone was confident Gardner would contribute soon based on his exit velocities and other internal metrics.

New York (26-10) broke a tie with Boston for first place in the AL East and has sole possession of the best record in the majors for the first time since July 27, 2012. The Yankees are on a 35-8 tear in the Bronx since Sept. 2, including the postseason, and at 16-5 have the best home record in the majors this year.

Advertisement

The Yankees had walk-off wins in three of their previous five home games. This rally came an inning earlier.

Hanley Ramirez put Boston ahead 6-5 with a two-run homer in the seventh. Ramirez turned on a hanging slider from reliever Chad Green and crushed it to the back of the second deck in left field for his fourth homer. He admired the shot from home plate, then thumped his chest after rounding third base during a leisurely home run trot.

Giancarlo Stanton drove in two with a go-ahead double off Rick Porcello in the third inning a day after hitting a pair of solo homers in a 3-2 Yankees victory. It’s the first time Stanton has RBIs in consecutive games this season, and he improved to 10 for 19 with seven RBIs against Boston during his first season in pinstripes.

Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi homered as Boston chased Masahiro Tanaka after 5 1/3 innings. Tanaka allowed four runs.

Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder (1-1) cleaned up a mess left by Chasen Shreve in the eighth, getting Benintendi to ground out with the bases loaded.

Porcello allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings — his first time giving up three or more runs this season.

THAT’S DIRTY

Moreland dove to snag Gardner’s shot down the first base line to end the fourth. A half inning later, Judge made a diving catch to rob Martinez of a hit in right field to end the top of the fifth.

TUNED IN

Tuesday’s 3-2 win by the Yankees was the highest-rated game on the YES Network since Derek Jeter’s home finale in 2014, drawing more than 600,000 total viewers. It was the first time Boston and New York met with the majors’ two best records since 2002, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Advertisement

IN THE STANDS

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, watched the game from the second row directly behind home plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season. Manager Alex Cora called it “good news compared to anything else.” Price will throw at Yankee Stadium on Thursday before being re-evaluated. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) will play five innings in a game at extended spring training Thursday. Cora is still unsure when Pedroia might be ready to return. … RHP Steven Wright (domestic violence suspension) pitched six innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. His next appearance will be out of the bullpen.

Yankees: 1B Greg Bird is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Tampa as he works back from ankle surgery on March 27. He had been playing in extended spring training. … 3B Brandon Drury (severe migraines) will have his rehab assignment moved from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when Trenton goes on the road this weekend. The Yankees want Drury close enough to New York that he can visit doctors in the city.

UP NEXT

Left-handers CC Sabathia and Eduardo Rodriguez face each other in the series finale. The 37-year-old Sabathia has allowed just one earned run in four starts since returning to the Yankees from a brief DL stint. Rodriguez struck out 10 last time out against Texas, but he’s also allowed five earned runs in each of his past two outings.

 

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Terry Rozier #12 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jayson Tatum #0 after hitting a three point shot to end the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Celtics
Celtics advance to Eastern Conference finals May 9, 2018 | 11:14 PM
Blake Swihart, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
9 thoughts on a Red Sox team that should prove to be the club's best since 2013 May 9, 2018 | 4:32 PM
David Price during his start on April 11, 2018.
Red Sox
Alex Cora offered details on David Price's injury May 9, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Ichiro Suzuki Seattle Mariners
Patriots
A professional athlete apparently had no clue who Tom Brady was May 9, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Here's the list of injuries the Bruins were dealing with in the playoffs May 9, 2018 | 12:21 PM
Shane Larkin Boston Celtics
Celtics
Shane Larkin is out for Game 5 and 'the foreseeable future' May 9, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers
Celtics
How many NBA teams have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0? May 9, 2018 | 11:27 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Not one NBA coach gave Brad Stevens a vote for the NBCA Coach of the Year award May 9, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
Celtics
Paul Pierce trusts the process — of elimination — for the 76ers in Game 5 May 9, 2018 | 9:11 AM
Scottie Pippen
Celtics
Scottie Pippen has a bold prediction for the Celtics' playoffs May 9, 2018 | 8:08 AM
NBA
'Have you met Meek?': 76ers billionaire owner on his friendship with the recently freed rapper May 9, 2018 | 8:06 AM
Jaylen Brown, Amir Johnson
Sports Q
Will the Celtics eliminate the Sixers in Game 5? May 9, 2018 | 7:39 AM
NBA
Warriors reach fourth straight Western Conference finals May 9, 2018 | 2:18 AM
JAZZ-ROCKETS
NBA
Chris Paul scores 41 as Rockets eliminate Jazz 112-102 May 9, 2018 | 1:12 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
No David Price, but the Red Sox are still alright May 8, 2018 | 11:25 PM
Red Sox
Stanton, Judge lead Yankees past Red Sox 3-2 May 8, 2018 | 10:51 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
'Your health is more important than just a start or two starts right now' May 8, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Ben Simmons Marcus Smart
Celtics
76ers look to keep playoff hopes in Game 5 against Celtics May 8, 2018 | 5:41 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
Jason McCourty had no problem getting the Patriots jersey number he wanted May 8, 2018 | 4:47 PM
Rick Brunson
NBA
Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson resigns amid misconduct allegations May 8, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty in 2013.
Patriots
The McCourty twins tried to prank Patriots reporters during a joint press conference May 8, 2018 | 4:13 PM
JD Martinez Red Sox
Red Sox
There could be a lot of home runs when the Red Sox and Yankees go to London. Here's why. May 8, 2018 | 3:58 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
John Skipper, who abruptly left ESPN, has a new job May 8, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Roberto Osuna
MLB
Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault in Toronto May 8, 2018 | 2:35 PM
James Borrego
NBA
Hornets reportedly finalize deal with James Borrego to coach May 8, 2018 | 2:23 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
What Boston sports radio had to say about Brad Marchand's licking and Tuukka Rask's performance May 8, 2018 | 1:40 PM
Jordan Spieth
Golf
Defending champion Jordan Spieth to return to Travelers May 8, 2018 | 12:24 PM
NBA
Cavs reportedly not disciplining Rodney Hood for not entering game May 8, 2018 | 12:10 PM
WNBA-Ivy Leaguers Basketball
College Sports
A record 4 Ivy Leaguers are trying to make WNBA teams May 8, 2018 | 11:21 AM
Alex Rodriguez Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady was spotted with a Boston sports foe at the Met Gala May 8, 2018 | 10:33 AM