Dominating effort by Chris Sales goes unrewarded

TORONTO — Remember that scene when Houston Astros closer Ken Giles punched himself in the face after giving up the lead a couple of weeks back? Well, Chris Sale probably wanted to do the same to himself after allowing a game-tying homer to the Blue Jays’ Luke Maile in the seventh inning, but composure is what makes Sale great.

He had been so dominating after his first two innings when he allowed solo runs and trailed, 2-1. In between we saw something out of the Randy Johnson playbook — 13 of his 15 strikeouts and six in a row at one point. The Jays couldn’t touch him, until Maile got him on one lousy mistake.

Much to my surprise, Sale was allowed to pitch the eighth and the ninth innings in a dominating effort that should have resulted in a win. But that one stinking mistake to a catcher prevented him from a regulation win that would have been his fourth of the season. It also catapulted the game into much unwanted extra innings and more exposure for the Sox bullpen, which had been run over by the Yankees for three days.