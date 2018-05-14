Playing in minors gives Dustin Pedroia a major boost

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — For most big league veterans, a Triple A rehab assignment is a speed bump, little more than an inconvenience en route to an intended destination. For Dustin Pedroia, his arrival in Pawtucket Monday represented something far more meaningful.

Nearly seven months removed from left knee micfrofracture and cartilage restoration procedures, Pedroia arrived at McCoy Stadium ecstatic about the prospect of a return to games against high-level competition under the lights.

In his first game with the PawSox, Pedroia played five innings and batted three times. He went 1 for 3, lining to right-center in the first inning, singling to right on a 2-2 fastball (90 miles per hour) and coming around to score in the fourth, and hitting a solid grounder to second (91-m.p.h. fastball away) in his final plate appearance.

2nd plate appearance: Pedroia falls behind 0-2, evens the count, and stays on a 90 mph fastball away to RF for a single pic.twitter.com/n1kVVrs2lR — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 14, 2018

Dustin Pedroia is in Pawtucket tonight to start his Triple A rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/eyeHZUGi62 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 14, 2018

Dustin Pedroia played five innings for the @PawSox as he continues his rehab from knee surgery. Here's what he had to say before the game. (video via @alexspeier)



Story: https://t.co/9uimf7qhQK pic.twitter.com/LPUM9PMufs — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) May 15, 2018