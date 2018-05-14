Steven Wright returns to Red Sox, ready to ‘move forward’

Steven Wright rejoined the Red Sox on Monday after serving a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The righthanded knuckleballer was activated after spending the first 26 games of the season on the disabled list and then serving the suspension, which stemmed from a Dec. 8 incident between Wright and his wife Shannon, in which Wright was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic assault and preventing a 911 call. Wright’s charges were retired in late December and the case will be dropped if he goes without incident for the next year.

“It definitely wasn’t the highlight of my career, but it’s in the past now,’’ Wright said. “I can move forward and just kind of do everything I can to help the team win.’’