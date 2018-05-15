Carson Smith may have suffered a ‘significant injury’ after throwing his glove in the Red Sox dugout

The Red Sox placed righthanded reliever Carson Smith on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday because of a right shoulder subluxation. The team filled Smith’s spot by calling up lefthander Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket.

The injury to Smith occurred when he threw his glove coming out of Tuesday night’s game, after he allowed a home run to Oakland’s Khris Davis in the eighth inning.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski suggested it could be a significant injury, and that surgery was possible.

Smith is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 appearances for the Red Sox this season.

Poyner began the season in Boston. In seven relief appearances over two stints, he allowed two runs on nine hits in eight innings, striking out nine batters and walking one.