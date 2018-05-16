Blake Swihart’s agent asks Red Sox for trade

Blake Swihart confirmed on Wednesday that his agent, Brodie Scoffield of The Legacy Agency, requested that the Red Sox trade the 26-year-old to another team where he might have a greater role. That said, Swihart said that while the request reflected the catcher/utility player’s desire for more playing time, he also remains focused on doing everything he can to remain prepared to help the Red Sox.

“I think [Scoffield’s request] was kind of looking out for me,’’ said Swihart. “That’s his job. I just want to let everyone know, I’m still here, I’m focused on being here. I’m going to work my tail off to keep doing what I can do to help this team win.’’

Moreover, Swihart said that he could “definitely’’ still envision a scenario in which he remains with the Red Sox with a larger role than what he’s had to this point of 2018. The 2011 first-rounder would welcome such a development.