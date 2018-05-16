Blake Swihart’s agent asks Red Sox for trade
“Whatever happens, happens, but this is the only place I’ve ever known."
Blake Swihart confirmed on Wednesday that his agent, Brodie Scoffield of The Legacy Agency, requested that the Red Sox trade the 26-year-old to another team where he might have a greater role. That said, Swihart said that while the request reflected the catcher/utility player’s desire for more playing time, he also remains focused on doing everything he can to remain prepared to help the Red Sox.
“I think [Scoffield’s request] was kind of looking out for me,’’ said Swihart. “That’s his job. I just want to let everyone know, I’m still here, I’m focused on being here. I’m going to work my tail off to keep doing what I can do to help this team win.’’
Moreover, Swihart said that he could “definitely’’ still envision a scenario in which he remains with the Red Sox with a larger role than what he’s had to this point of 2018. The 2011 first-rounder would welcome such a development.
