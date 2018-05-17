Price goes the distance for Red Sox in 6-2 win over Baltimore

Boston's David Price pitches during the first inning against the Orioles at Fenway Park.
Boston's David Price pitches during the first inning against the Orioles at Fenway Park. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
May 17, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — David Price took a shutout into the ninth inning and held Baltimore to five hits in his first complete game this season, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Orioles 6-2 on Thursday night.

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in the first, and Xander Bogaerts homered with two on during a four-run fifth, giving Price more than enough cushion against the struggling Orioles.

Price (4-4) struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter while winning consecutive starts for the first time this season. He cruised through the first eight innings before Andrew Susac led off the ninth with a double, the first Baltimore player to reach second base in the game. Manny Machado spoiled the shutout bid with a two-out homer, but Price finished off Baltimore on Jonathan Schoop’s pop-up to center as the Red Sox improved to 4-0 against Baltimore by taking the make-up game that was rained out on Patriots’ Day.

Danny Valencia had a pair of hits for the punchless Orioles, who have lost three of four and have the second-fewest wins in the American League. Valencia nearly had a double in the fifth, but got thrown out at second by left fielder Andrew Benintendi, one of several strong defensive plays that helped Price go the distance.

Kevin Gausman (3-3) went 4 2-3 innings for Baltimore, allowing six runs and eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He was pulled after Bogaerts drove a high fastball out to left with two men on during Boston’s four-run fifth.

The Red Sox never trailed and went up 2-0 in the first when Betts led off with a single and Martinez hit his 13th homer of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Orioles: Andrew Susac got the start at catcher after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day. The Orioles optioned Caleb Joseph, who was hitting .182 in 24 games with Baltimore.

Red Sox: Martinez left the game in the seventh with a stomach illness, the Red Sox said. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (offseason knee surgery) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtuckett. Manager Alex Cora said it was possible that Pedroia could make his season debut this month, but needs to get in some innings after just one rehab start so far.

UP NEXT:

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (0-5, 7.06 ERA) still looking for his first win since signing with the Orioles as a free agent in the offseason.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-1, 5.47) faces the Orioles for the first time this season. Pomeranz was 2-1 against Baltimore last season with an ERA of 1.96.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
