The Red Sox announced their first alumni game at Fenway Park in 25 years

Pedro Martinez Red Sox
Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez waves to fans during ceremonies to retire David Ortiz's number in 2017. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
2:13 PM

Twenty-five years after Red Sox fans were treated to Jim Rice and Carl Yastrzemski’s return, the team announced another alumni game at Fenway Park.

The three-inning game, slated for Sunday, May 27, will include 25 former Sox and feature teams managed by Dwight Evans and Luis Tiant. Fans with tickets for the 1:05 p.m. Red Sox-Rays game that day are invited to attend the alumni game, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. It’s the team’s first such event since 1993.

The list of former players includes 3-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez, who could be pitching to Wade Boggs and Mike Greenwell. Two members of the 2018 Red Sox Hall of Fame class, Mike Lowell and Derek Lowe, are also scheduled to take part.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of Red Sox alumni scheduled to take the field on May 27:

Wade Boggs

Oil Can Boyd

Orlando Cabrera

Scott Cooper

Jim Corsi

Lenny DiNardo

Alan Embree

Rich Garces

Jonny Gomes

Mike Greenwell

Sam Horn

Chris Howard

Bill Lee

Darren Lewis

Steve Lomasney

Derek Lowe

Mike Lowell

Julio Lugo

Steve Lyons

Keith MacWhorter

Pedro Martinez

Lou Merloni

Rick Miller

Mike Myers

Troy O’Leary

